Best moveset for Ribombee in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s a look at what the best moveset is for Ribombee, plus whether the Bug/Fairy-type is good for PvP play in Pokemon Go.

The final evolution form of Cutiefly is Ribombee, a Bug/Fairy-type that first appeared in Generation VII in the era of Pokemon Sun & Moon.

Ribombee wasn’t a powerful Pokemon by any means in the mainline console games, although its Speed was very good. But, what about Pokemon Go?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Ribombee in Pokemon Go and whether it’s good for the game.

Ribombee’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Ribombee is to go with Fairy Wind as a Fast Move, and Bug Buzz and Dazzling Gleam as Charged Moves.

Since Ribombee is a Bug/Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, it gets the STAB bonus for both Bug and Fairy-type moves. Thus, it makes sense to make use of this when building out the moveset for Ribombee.

Ribombee can only make use of two Fast Moves and Fairy Wind has an incredibly high EPS of 9.0. It might not have much power but the tradeoff is worth it.

As for the Charged Moves, Ribombee can only learn from a pool of two different moves. Given that information, the decision’s been made for trainers already.

All moves Ribombee can learn in Pokemon Go

Here are all the moves that Ribombee can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Struggle Bug (Bug)

Fairy Wind (Fairy)

Charged Moves

Bug Buzz (Bug)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Is Ribombee any good in Pokemon Go?

Ribombee lacks the strength to be formidable within the Pokemon Go PvP metagame.

The Bug/Fairy-type ranks #802 in PvPoke’s Great League rankings as of January 2024. XL Ribombee does a little bit better in the Ultra League but ranked #473 among all the Pokemon that can be used in that platform.

