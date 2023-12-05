Best moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The legendary Fire/Dragon-type Pokemon is back as part of December’s 5-Star Raid Battles. So, if you want to add the dual type mon to your roster for PvP battles, here’s all you need to know, including Reshiram’s best moveset and whether it’s worth the trouble.

Reshiram is part of the Tao Trio alongside Zekrom and Kyurem. These legendary Pokemon were introduced in Gen 5 as part of the Unova Pokedex back in 2011 and made their Go debut in 2020.

Article continues after ad

Now that the year is coming to an end, Pokemon Go will feature Reshiram in 5-Star Raid battles from December 1, 2023, to December 9, 2023, allowing players to encounter its Shiny form.

Article continues after ad

This majestic creature has an attack-based stat spread of 275 (ATK), 211 (DEF), and 205 (STAT) and can reach a max CP value of 4038 in the game. Because of its dual type, Reshiram is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Dragon-type attacks. Though it is resistant to Bug, Steel, Electric, Fire, and Grass moves.

Article continues after ad

Best moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon Go

The best moveset Reshiram has to offer has the highest total DPS and is one of the best combinations for PvP Battles.

It consists of Fire Fang as a Fast Move and Fusion Flare as a Charged Move, with 19.50 damage per second. However, remember that Fusion Flare can only be learned by using an Elite TM.

Article continues after ad

Fire Fang deals 12 damage and generates 8 energy, while Fusion Flare – its signature move – deals 140 damage and costs only 100 energy, making them a perfect offensive. Also, because both are fire moves, they will get a boost from Sunny weather.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

All moves Reshiram can learn in Pokemon Go

This legendary beast has 2 Fast Moves and 5 Charged Moves available in the game, which range from Fire to Dragon, Rock, and even Dark-type.

Reshiram Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Fire Fang (Fire/STAB)

Reshiram Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Overheat (Fire/STAB)

Crunch (Dark)

Draco Meteor (Dragon/STAB)

Fusion Flare (Fire/STAB/Elite TM)

Is Reshiram any good in Pokemon Go?

If you’re looking for one of the best Fire-type Pokemon in the game, Reshiram is a strong option to consider.

Its powerful moveset, strong stats, and bulkiness make this Pokemon a great choice for Raids, Gyms, and PvP battles as it can easily take down high-ranking opponents like Registeel, Cobalion, and Steelix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that you know Reshiram’s best moveset, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go.

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes