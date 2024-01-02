Best moveset for Pheromosa in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Pheromosa returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, many players are looking to add it to their roster of fighters. So, what’s the best moveset for Pheromosa and is it any good?

It’s well known that Ultra Beasts are pretty powerful Pokemon both in the mainline games and in the mobile title. Naturally, Pheromosa is no different, which is likely why fans are so excited to get hold of one through the 5-Star Raids.

However, just because it’s powerful, doesn’t mean it makes for a good PvP Pokemon, and it doesn’t promise to instantly have a great moveset. So, what’s the best moveset for Pheromosa and is it any good? Here’s everything you need to know about Pheromosa in Pokemon Go.

Contents

Best moveset for Pheromosa

Niantic

The best moveset for Pheromosa is undeniably Bug Bite as the Fast Move and Bug Buzz as your Charged Move.

Thanks to the added bonus through the STAB, your attacks will be fantastically powerful, which adds to the already strong Fast and Charged Attacks.

Alternatively, you could opt for a Low Kick Fast Attack with the Focus Blast Charged Attack to add in a similar STAB bonus, but it’s not quite as powerful as the Bug-type moveset.

All moves Pheromosa can learn

Pheromosa has two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go which are exclusively Fighting or Bug-type attacks.

Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug)

Low Kick (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Bug Buzz (Bug)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Lunge (Bug)

Is Pheromosa any good in Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Company

Pheromosa is a prime example of a ‘get the enemy before they get you’ style of combat. This Pokemon is blessed with some pretty powerful attacks and movesets, but its defense and resistance are extremely lacking, making it a sort of glass cannon.

It’s undeniably the best Bug-type contender for PvP battle, but you’ll need to be careful, as Pheromosa is extremely squishy and will need some adept dodging to succeed.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Pheromosa in Pokemon Go. While heading back into the game, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

