Best moveset for Mismagius in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

This is our look at the best moveset for Mismagius in Pokemon Go, in addition to how to evolve Misdreavus and whether the Ghost-type is any good.

The fourth generation of Pokemon games brought forward a number of powerful creatures, from the Poison/Dark-type Drapion to the Dragon/Ground-type Garchomp.

The Sinnoh region also introduced Pokemon fans to several evolutions of creatures introduced in previous generations. For example, Mismagius, which is the evolution of Misdreavus.

Article continues after ad

Here’s our breakdown of the best moveset for Mismagius in Pokemon Go, plus whether the Ghost-type has any PvP viability.

The Pokemon Company

Mismagius’ best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players would want to go with Hex as a Fast Move, followed by Shadow Pulse and Dark Pulse as Charged Moves.

Article continues after ad

Hex makes sense for a number of reasons. One, it’s the same attack type as its Pokemon type. Second, its EPS ranks higher than Sucker Punch or Magical Leaf.

Shadow Pulse gives Misdreavus a STAB for a Charged Move and can have further balance with Dark Pulse.

Article continues after ad

All moves Mismagius can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Mismagius can learn in Pokemon Go:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fast Moves

Sucker Punch (Dark)

Hex (Ghost)

Magical Leaf (Grass)

Charged Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark)

Shadow Pulse (Ghost)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Return (Normal)

How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius

To evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius, one must get 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

Sinnoh Stones are used to evolve many Pokemon from that specific region, including Misdreavus and Tangela.

Is Mismagius any good?

Mismagius doesn’t have much in the way of value in any PvP format. In Great League action, Mismagius ranked #679 per PvPoke‘s rankings as of October 2023. Move to the Ultra League and Mismagius doesn’t rank much better.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

XL Mismagius ranked #488 in the Ultra League per PvPoke.

In the Master League, there are just too many semi-legendaries and Legendaries around for Mismagius to truly shine.

Be sure to stay updated with Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage. Check out more helpful guides on the mobile game below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide