Best moveset for Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

For those who have a new Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go, here’s our recommendations for the moveset for the Fire/Dark-type Pokemon.

Those who managed to take down Mega Houndoom in a Raid and scoop up enough Mega Energy can beef up the Gen 2 Pokemon into a powerful force.

But many trainers may wonder what exactly is the best moveset for Mega Houndoom.

Here is our take on the best moveset for Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go, plus all the moves it can learn and whether it is any good in competitive play.

Mega Houndoom’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players would want to go with Snarl as a Fast Move, followed by Crunch and Flamethrower as Charged Moves.

Snarl is a significantly better option than Fire Fang, thanks in part to its high EPS. Plus, it’ll get a same attack type bonus as well.

Flamethrower and Crunch, meanwhile, both offer the STAB and don’t have particularly high Energy attributes. Thus, it makes sense to have those Charged Moves.

All moves Mega Houndoom can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Mega Houndoom can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Fire Fang (Fire)

Snarl (Dark)

Charged Moves

Flamethrower (Fire)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Crunch (Dark)

Foul Play (Dark)

Return (Normal)

Is Mega Houndoom any good?

Regular Houndoom does not rank well per PvPoke‘s rankings as of October 2023. However, the Mega version is a different story.

Mega Houndoom rates as one of the best Dark-type Attackers in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go Hub rated it as the third-best Dark attacker, behind Shadow and Mega Tyranitar.

Mega Houndoom is also a versatile Pokemon, as it can be used in Raids with efficiency, as well.

