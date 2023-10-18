Best moveset for Houndstone in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

This is what Pokemon Go fans should know about the best moveset for Houndstone and whether this Pokemon has the power to handle Great and Ultra League action.

The Pokemon Go Halloween event will add Greavard and Houndstone to the mobile game. The duo will be obtainable in a number of different ways.

With Houndstone coming to Pokemon Go, it’s fair to wonder how much power it will have in the metagame.

Here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for Houndstone in Pokemon Go and whether the Ghost-type has any meta relevancy,

The Pokemon Company

Houndstone’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Houndstone with Lick for a Fast Move, and Shadow Ball and Psychic Fangs as the Charged Moves.

As far as Fast Moves are concerned, Houndstone can only earn two. Lick has the higher EPS of the two and does get the STAB bonus.

Shadow Ball is a must, given its high Power and STAB. Psychic Fangs, meanwhile, has less Power than Dig but does exert less Energy.

All moves Houndstone can learn in Pokemon Go

Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Lick (Ghost)

Charged Moves

Dig (Ground)

Psychic Fangs (Psychic)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Is Houndstone any good?

Houndstone doesn’t have much in the way in terms of power in PvP play. PvPoke ranked Houndstone at #262 in Pokemon Go Great League action as of October 2023.

However, the Ghost-type brings more punch at the Ultra League level. XL Houndstone is ranked #187 in the Ultra League.

