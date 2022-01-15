Best moveset for Genesect (Shock Drive) in Pokemon Go

Genesect holding a Shock Drive has made its debut in Pokemon Go, so Trainers will no doubt be looking for its best moveset – and wondering whether the Electric-type Techno Blast is worth having.

The Unova region’s Mythical Genesect has appeared in Pokemon Go quite a few times now, but things are different this time around as it will be holding a Shock Drive when it returns to 5-Star Raid Battles in January 2022.

This is a big deal for Trainers who truly want to catch ’em all, as it’s an entirely new form that’s not appeared in Pokemon Go before. It also gives Genesect access to two new moves: Techno Blast (Electric) and Zap Cannon.

Advertisement

Below, we’re going to explain the best moveset for Genesect with a Shock Drive and analyze whether it’s any good in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Contents

Genesect (Shock Drive) best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Genesect holding a Shock Drive in Pokemon Go is Fury Cutter as a Fast Move paired with Techno Blast (Electric) and X-Scissor as Charged Moves.

Fury Cutter is the optimal Fast Move for any form of Genesect, regardless of which Drive it’s holding, as it has much better energy generation than Metal Claw. This gives it quicker access to its Charged Moves, which are pretty much essential in PvP battles.

Advertisement

Speaking of Charged Moves, you’ll want the brilliant X-Scissor for its STAB boost and low cost – perfect for baiting shields – as well as the Electric-type Techno Blast, which deals huge damage and provides extra coverage against Flying and Water-types.

All moves Genesect (Shock Drive) can learn in Pokemon Go

Genesect holding a Shock Drive can learn two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves, which we’ve listed below:

Genesect Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Genesect Charged Moves

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Magnet Bomb (Steel)

Techno Blast (Electric)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Zap Cannon (Electric)

Is Genesect (Shock Drive) any good in Pokemon Go?

Genesect holding a Shock Drive shows the most potential in the Ultra League, where its Electric-type version of Techno Blast gives it an advantage over top-tier Water and Flying-types like Jellicent, Lapras, Talonflame, and Mandibuzz.

The Great League is ruled out, as you won’t find a Genesect that has a CP low enough to qualify for entry, and there simply aren’t enough Water or Flying-types in the Master League meta for Genesect (Shock Drive) to find a niche.

Advertisement

Read More: All upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokemon Go

The only Genesect that will be viable in the Master League is one holding a Chill Drive, thanks to the overwhelming prominence of Dragon-types that dominate the meta, but we’re still waiting for that version to be released.

If you want to catch a Genesect holding a Shock Drive and try it out for yourself, it will be available to battle in 5-Star Raids from January 15 at 10AM until January 24, at 10AM local time.