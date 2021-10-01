Best moveset for Genesect (Douse Drive) in Pokemon Go

A new variation of Genesect has arrived in Pokemon Go, and it’s holding a Douse Drive. With a Water-type attack now under its belt, we’re diving into the best moveset for this Mythical creature.

The Unova region’s Mythical Genesect first arrived in Pokemon Go in March 2020, and later appeared holding a Burn Drive at the beginning of 2021. Now, Genesect holding a Douse Drive is set to make its debut as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event.

This is a big deal for Trainers who truly want to collect ’em all, as it’s an entirely new form that’s not appeared in Pokemon Go before. It also throws two new moves for Genesect into the mix: Gunk Shot and a Water-type version of Techno Blast.

Below, we’re going to explain the best moveset for Genesect and analyze whether it’s actually any good in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Genesect (Douse Drive) best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Genesect holding a Douse Drive is Fury Cutter as a Fast Move and X-Scissor as a Charged Move. This is the same moveset we’d recommend for normal Genesect, as it plays into its strengths as an excellent Bug-type attacker.

Fury Cutter beats Metal Claw to be the optimal Fast Move thanks to its great energy generation. This will give you quick access to Genesect’s best Charged Move, X-Scissor. With low energy cost and STAB damage, it’s the perfect move to be spammed.

However, considering Genesect’s only weakness is Fire-type moves, it makes a lot of sense to keep the Water-type Techno Blast (Douse) as your primary Charged Move to fend off any fiery counters, and employ X-Scissor as your secondary Charged Move if you can afford it.

All moves Genesect (Douse Drive) can learn in Pokemon Go

Genesect has a varied move pool in its Douse Drive form, with two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves spanning Bug, Steel, Poison, Normal, and Water. All of its moves are listed below.

Genesect (Douse Drive) Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Genesect (Douse Drive) Charged Moves

Gunk Shot (Poison)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Magnet Bomb (Steel)

Techno Blast (Water)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Is Genesect (Douse Drive) any good in Pokemon Go?

Having the Water-type version of Techno Blast does give Genesect a good counter to its major weakness, Fire-types, but that sadly doesn’t change the fact that Genesect isn’t much use in any tier of the Go Battle League.

The best shot Genesect (Douse Drive) has is in the Ultra League, where it can defeat some of the biggest Fairy-type and Psychic-type threats like Togekiss and Cresselia with the strong combination of Fury Cutter and X-Scissor.

In the Master League, it simply doesn’t have much use against the dominating Dragon and Steel-types, only really putting up a fight against Fairy-types, and the CP of your Genesect will likely be too high for the Great League.

The good news is that Genesect is arguably the best Bug-type to use in PvE with the right moveset, whether that’s in Raids or Gyms. There aren’t too many situations where that will come in handy, but it’s still good to have on hand.

