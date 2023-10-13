Best moveset for Conkeldurr in Pokemon & is it any good?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Fighting-type Pokemon Conkledurr in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a viable option in online play.

The final evolution form of Timburr is Conkeldurr, a Fighting-type Pokemon that can bring some punch to Pokemon Go players.

But, what moveset is the ideal one for those who want to venture into the waters of PvP play?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Conkeldurr in Pokemon Go.

The Pokemon Company

Conkeldurr’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should go with Counter as a Fast Move, and Dynamic Punch and Brutal Swing as Charged Moves.

Counter is the logical move for Conkeldurr, given that it’s a Fighting move and it has slightly better Power and DPS than Poison Jab.

As for the Charged Moves, Dynamic Punch and Brutal Swing gives Conkeldurr some balance and a strong STAB option.

For those who want Brutal Swing, make sure to evolve a Gurdurr during the Timburr Community Day event in October 2023.

All moves Conkeldurr can learn in Pokemon Go

Here are all the moves that Conkeldurr can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Poison Jab (Poison)

Counter (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Brutal Swing (Dark)*

*Indicates TM and/or Community Day-exclusive move

Is Conkeldurr any good in Pokemon Go?

Conkeldurr has some power in the Pokemon Go metagame. Per PvPoke, Conkeldurr ranks #108 in the Great League as of October 2023.

Thankfully, it scores a bit higher in the Ultra League, where the Fighting-type Pokemon ranks #91.

