Best moveset for Cetitan in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Gen 9’s Ice-type Cetitan is set to arrive in Part 1 of Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday 2023 event. If you’re wondering if this Pokemon will be as powerful as its other frosty rivals, we’ll break down Cetitan’s best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP content.

Pokemon Go revealed Part 1 of the Winter Holiday 2023 event will begin on December 18, 2023, to ring in the holiday season.

With this new wintery event came the reveal that two Generation 9 Pokemon will make their way to Pokemon Go: Cetoddle and the Terra Whale Pokemon, Cetitan.

Some trainers may be wondering how Cetitan will stack up to some of the other powerful Ice-types available in Pokemon Go, so let’s break down Cetitan’s best moveset, all available moves, and if it’s any good in PvP battles.

Contents

Cetitan’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best PvP moveset for an offense-orientated Cetitan in Pokemon Go is Ice Shard as a Fast Move paired with Avalanche and Heavy Slam as Charged Moves.

The choice among Cetitan’s Fast Moves is a bit tight, though Ice Shard is overall the better option. As Cetitan will benefit from a more defensive playstyle, Tackle will lag behind Ice Shard’s potential. While Tackle very slightly outpaces Ice Shard in terms of its DPS potential, its negatives offset its usefulness.

As for Charged Moves, the top choice among the three options when it comes to pure offense is Avalanche. It has 90 base Power and with a 45 Energy cost in PvP. Its second charge move should go to Heavy Slam for damage output and type coverage.

It’s worth noting that Pokemon Go’s Cetitan is more geared towards defensive play thanks to its large HP stat. Should players want a defensive moveset, Ice Shard and Body Slam may be the way to go.

All moves Cetitan can learn in Pokemon Go

Cetitan has two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go, which are limited to Ice, Steel, and Normal-type.

Cetitan Fast Moves

Ice Shard (Ice/STAB)

Tackle (Normal)

Cetitan Charged Moves

Body Slam (Normal)

Avalanche (Ice/STAB)

Heavy Slam (Steel)

Is Cetitan any good in Pokemon Go?

In terms of PvP viability, Cetitan will not be a standout Pokemon when playing competitively against other trainers. Thanks to its lackluster offensive typing and stat line geared toward Defense (thanks to its large HP stat), Cetitan will likely struggle to perform well in PvP content.

According to PvPoke’s ranking as of December 2023, Cetitan places 283rd in the Great League and 249th in the Ultra League. While it sits at a fairly respectable 75th in the Master League, many of the Dragon-types it would be most effective against outrank it. Additionally, there are simply more capable Ice-types like Hisuian Avalugg and Mamoswine.

While Cetitan has more offensive potential compared to similarly built Pokemon like Blissey, it’s sadly not enough to set it apart from the competition.

That’s everything you need to know about Cetitan’s best moveset in Pokemon Go! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

