Best moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Blaziken is a strong option for both PvP play, as well as against Team Rocket grunts in Pokemon Go. Here’s a look at the best moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon Go, but an overview of its true power.

The third generation of Pokemon games introduced fans of the franchise to Torchic and its final evolution form, Blaziken.

Blaziken’s been well-known for being a strong attacker in the mainline Pokemon consoles games, but what about Pokemon Go?

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Blaziken in the mobile game, plus an overview of its power.

Pokemon Company

Blaziken’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Blaziken with Counter as its Fast Move, with Blaze Kick and Stone Edge as Charged Moves.

Article continues after ad

Counter is a powerful Fast Move that’s a great fit for a number of fellow Fighting-types, like Poliwrath. The same could be said for Blaziken, as it gets the STAB bonus and has the highest DPS and EPS stats.

Article continues after ad

As far as Charged Moves are concerned, Blaze Kick is a low-cost move that also gets the STAB bonus. Now, from here, things get a little tricky.

Stone Edge doesn’t get the STAB bonus, but it is a move that does serve as protection against Flying-types like Mandibuzz and Pidgeot. At the same time, it’s also a TM move.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, Focus Blast is a powerful Fighting-type. But it’s also a high-cost move.

Article continues after ad

All moves Blaziken can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Blaziken can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting)

Fire Spin (Fire)

Splash (Water)

Charged Moves

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Brave Bird (Flying)

Overheat (Fire)

Blaze Kick (Fire)

Return (Normal)

Blast Burn (Fire)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Is Blaziken any good?

Blaziken does carry some power in PvP play, as it’s one of the better Fire-type Pokemon that can be used in the Ultra League. Per PvPoke, Shadow Blaziken ranked #118 in Ultra League play, while regular Blaziken sat at #144 as of November 2023.

The Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon ranks in more or less the same spot in both the Great and Master Leagues.

Article continues after ad

Blaziken’s also a strong counter option against Team Rocket grunts, including against Arlo.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to stay updated with Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage. Check out more helpful guides on the mobile game below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide