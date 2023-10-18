Best moveset for Banette in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Banette has quite a versatile move pool, making it helpful during PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon Go. With its Mega evolution coming to the next installment of Mega Raids, here is the best moveset in the game to get this powerful fighter ready.

Banette is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found in the Hoenn region and was introduced in Gen 3. It’s Shuppet’s evolution and can reach a Mega status.

This Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of (ATK), 126 (DEF), and 162 (STAT), and can reach a max CP value of 2599 in Pokemon Go. Furthermore, it has a distinctive move pool of powerful attacks that work for different battle scenarios.

To optimize Banette’s potential and turn it into a real asset in your team, here are the best moves you can use.

Best moveset for Banette

The best moveset this solo-type Pokemon can learn in Pokemon Go is Shadow Claw as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move, with a 15.66 damage per second. This moveset allows Banette to threaten with a lot of type damage with STAB.

Shadow Claw is a good move with the advantage of energy regeneration. It can inflict 9 damage while generating 6 energy per use. Even so, during foggy weather, the attack gets a damage boost because of the Ghost type.

Shadow Ball is a very strong move that benefits from STAB. It can deal a huge amount of damage (100) for 50 energy per use.

All moves Banette can learn

Banette has 2 Fast Moves and 3 Charged Moves available in Pokemon Go. Those attacks range from Electric to Fairy, and Dark-type, making the move pool a very versatile one.

Banette Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost/STAB)

Hex (Ghost/STAB)

Banette Charged Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost/STAB)

Thunder (Electric)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Is Banette any good in Pokemon Go?

Banette is not a top-tier Pokemon in Go, but its versatility can help during battles when well used. It can be used across all major leagues in the Go Battle League, it’s good at PvP and PvE combats, and has a Mega Evolution, which makes it stronger.

Even though there might be better options, like the always reliable Gengar, Banette possesses a good attack stat and has one of the best movesets in the whole Pokemon Go game, so its good to give it a chance.

With its Mega Evolution coming to the Mega Raids, don’t miss out on this particular and scary Pokemon.

Now that you know Banette’s best moveset, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go.

