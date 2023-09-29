Best moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

For those who want to make use of the Water/Fairy-type Pokemon, here’s an overview of the best moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go players will have an added chance to pick up Azurill and its final evolution form in Azumarill in September 2023, thanks to an upcoming Azurill Hatch Day event.

But, how can Pokemon Go players make the best use out of this dual Water/Fairy-type Pokemon?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Azumarill in Pokemon Go and whether it is any good in the mobile game.

Azumarill’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Azumarill is to go with Bubble as a Fast Move, and Play Rough and Ice Beam as Charged Moves.

Bubble makes sense for a number of reasons. One, it’s a Water-type move that Azumarill can get a same type attack bonus (STAB). Second, Bubble has a high EPS that can help transition into a Charged Move.

Play Rough also gets a STAB bonus since Azumarill is also a Fairy-type, while Ice Beam grants coverage in matchups against Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon.

All moves Azumarill can learn in Pokemon Go

Here are all the moves that Azumarill can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Bubble (Water)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Ice Beam (Ice)

Play Rough (Fairy)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Is Azumarill any good in Pokemon Go?

Azumarill is a strong choice in Great League PvP action in Pokemon Go, and it’s actually been a meta-relevant Pokemon for quite some time. PvPoke ranked XL Azumarill at #42 in the Great League as of September 2023.

However, Azumarill gets significantly overpowered in the Ultra League.

