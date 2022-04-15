Best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Go: Is Draco Meteor good?

Alolan Exeggutor is getting a brand new move, Draco Meteor, in Pokemon Go. But is it worth keeping? And what’s the overall best moveset for this regional variant? Let’s find out.

The first Alolan species introduced to Pokemon Go, Alolan Exeggutor, hasn’t made much of an impact in Go Battle League so far. It’s simply not had the right moveset or the bulk to become a threat in any league.

But during the Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day, Exeggcute evolved into Alolan Exeggutor will know the exclusive move Draco Meteor, which could have an impact on its performance in battle.

Below, you’ll find the best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Go and details of whether Draco Meteor is worth having.

Contents

Best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Go is Dragon Tail, Seed Bomb, and Draco Meteor. Dragon Tail is the optimal Fast Move as it deals much higher damage than Bullet Seed.

When it comes to Charged Moves, you’ll want Seed Bomb for its low cost and ability to bait shields, then Draco Meteor as a powerful finisher that can wipe out almost any opponent with a huge 150 damage.

All moves Alolan Exeggutor can learn in Pokemon Go

Alolan Exeggutor can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves, including its Limited Research Day-exclusive attack. You can see them all below:

Alolan Exeggutor Fast Moves

Bullet Seed (Grass)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Alolan Exeggutor Charged Moves

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Seed Bomb (Grass)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Is Draco Meteor a good move for Alolan Exeggutor?

The short answer is that Draco Meteor is a great addition for Alolan Exeggutor. It deals the same massive 150 Damage as Solar Beam but only costs 65 Energy, compared to the former’s 80 Energy, making it a much better investment.

Unfortunately, the addition of Draco Meteor can’t save Alolan Exeggutor from being a sub-par Pokemon in the Go Battle League (and it definitely doesn’t help that Draco Meteor lowers the user’s Attack by two stages every time it’s used).

According to PvPoke, Alolan Exeggutor with Draco Meteor ranks 479th in the Great League and 255th in the Ultra League, while its Shadow variation ranks 377th and 278th respectively, which is certainly nothing to write home about.

Alolan Exeggutor’s biggest weakness is probably its typing, which leaves it vulnerable to common Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type attacks – and it doesn’t have enough bulk to defend itself against them.

It does have double resistance against Water, Electric, and Grass-type attacks that works in its favor, giving key wins against the likes of Swampert and Empoleon, but it’s just not enough to stand out in the current meta.