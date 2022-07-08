Best exclusive moves to learn during Pokemon Go Battle Weekend

Daniel Megarry . 6 hours ago

There are loads of exclusive moves that can be learned during the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend, so here’s a list of them all – as well as the best ones to learn.

As part of Pokemon Go’s sixth Anniversary Event celebrations, Niantic is hosting a special Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend that focuses on Team Go Rocket, with all of the villainous leaders changing their lineups.

You’ll also be able to learn past event-exclusive moves for all of the starter Pokemon in the game when you evolve them into their final form, such as Frenzy Plant for Venusaur and Hydro Cannon for Blastoise.

There are 15 partner Pokemon that can learn exclusive moves during this Battle Weekend, which is quite a lot, so we’ve put together a list of every move as well as tips for the best ones to use in PvP Battles.

Best moves to learn during Pokemon Go Battle Weekend

Based on our own experiences, Frenzy Plant is the standout move of the weekend, dealing huge damage for a relatively low cost. Venusaur and Meganium are both top-tier choices in the Great League with this move, so focus on evolving those two if you don’t have them already.

Up next is Hydro Cannon, which is an essential move for Swampert to learn if you want to reach its full potential in both the Great League and the Ultra League. It’s the perfect blend of low cost and high damage, which gives it the chance to shine in PvP Battles.

Finally, we have Blast Burn, which is an incredibly powerful attack that’s a little more costly than the other two exclusives. Charizard is the one to evolve for this move, although you should replace the exclusive Fast Move Dragon Breath with Fire Spin.

All exclusive moves during Pokemon Go Battle Weekend

Here are all of the moves you can learn by evolving Pokemon during Battle Weekend:

Pokemon Exclusive Move Venusaur (evolved from Bulbasaur) Frenzy Plant Charizard (evolved from Charmander) Dragon Breath & Blast Burn Blastoise (evolved from Squirtle) Hydro Cannon Meganium (evolved from Chikorita) Frenzy Plant Typhlosion (evolved from Cyndaquil) Blast Burn Feraligatr (evolved from Totodile) Hydro Cannon Sceptile (evolved from Treecko) Frenzy Plant Blaziken (evolved from Torchic) Blast Burn Swampert (evolved from Mudkip) Hydro Cannon Torterra (evolved from Turtwig) Frenzy Plant Infernape (evolved from Chimchar) Blast Burn Empoleon (evolved from Piplup) Hydro Cannon Serperior (evolved from Snivy) Frenzy Plant Emboar (evolved from Tepig) Blast Burn Samurott (evolved from Oshawott) Hydro Cannon

You’ll need to evolve these Pokemon during event hours, which is between 12am on Saturday, July 9, and 11:59pm on Sunday, July 10, to learn these moves.

All of these attacks have previously been featured as Community Day-exclusive moves, so now is a great time to catch up on any you might have missed in the past.

That’s everything you need to know about Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend’s exclusive moves! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

