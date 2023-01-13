Best Espathra build for seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cinderace is back in seven-star Tera Raids, and Espathra is one of the best damage-dealing Psychic-types players can use to take down the challenging fire bunny.

Cinderace, the final evolution of the Gen 8 fire starter, can finally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, players will have to take on the fighting Tera Type in seven-star raids to get their hands on one.

While many players opt for the solo Stored Power Slowbro build, others may be looking for a more team-oriented choice.

Feel free to check out our best builds for Cinderace Tera Raids guide, and here is the best Espathra build for seven-star Tera Raids.

Best Espathra Tera Raid Build

Espathra is a great Psychic-type to use against Cinderace and other Fighting-type raids. With minimal setup, it can deal massive damage to Pokemon, and its ability makes it an ideal matchup for Pokemon that love to use stat buffing moves.

The ability Opportunist allows Espathra to copy any stat buffs the enemy Pokemon uses. Paired with Calm Mind, players can boost their attack stat significantly in a short period. And they can stay in the fight longer by using Feather Dance to lower attack stats and hold a Shell Bell to restore health.

Next, players will want to use Lumina Crash as their primary damage means. However, if players end up maxing their stats, Stored Power is a great backup move, as opponents like Cinderace will likely boost its stats often.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Feather Dance – Lumina Crash – Calm Mind – Stored Power Shell Bell Opportunist Timid HP & Special Attack

Best Espathra Moveset

Feather Dance – learned at level 1

Lumina Crash – learned via evolution

Calm Mind – learned via TM

Stored Power – learned via TM

