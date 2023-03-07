Best Bellibolt Build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here is how to build the insanely powerful and versatile Bellibolt to take on any Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids weak to Electric types.

Different Tera Raids call for different Pokemon types and builds, meaning players will want to diversify their teams to ensure they have a Pokemon for every occasion. While many players rely on Azumarill and Iron Hands to brute force their way through raids, they won’t work in every situation.

Luckily, Bellibolt can be slotted into a player’s rotation to deal with pesky raids weak to Electric attacks. Electric-type Pokemon have a decent range of coverage – being Super Effective against Flying & Water – and they only have a single weakness: Ground.

But Bellibolt’s typing isn’t the only thing that makes this Pokemon viable. Its signature ability and moveset make it a Pokemon that any trainer should be happy to fit on their team. Here’s how to build it.

Best Bellibolt build for Tera Raids

The most important part of this build is Bellibolt’s signature ability Electromophosis. When hit by an attack, this ability charges the power of the next Electric-type move. Pairing this with Electric Terrain and the Magnet held-item allows every Electric move to deal huge damage.

Acid Spray is another move that comes in handy as it harshly lowers the target’s Special Defense when hit. From here, players can use Thunderbolt to deal the most damage or Parabolic Charge to heal up any damage taken.

This build doesn’t have any stat-boosting moves, so make sure you use Strength Cheers when necessary to boost your own attack and your teammates’.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Acid Spray -Electric Terrain -Thunderbolt -Parabolic Charge Magnet Electromorphosis Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Bellibolt Moveset

Acid Spray – learned via TM

Electric Terrain – learned at level 40

Thunderbolt – learned via TM

Parabolic Charge – learned via breeding

That’s everything you need to know about Bellibolt in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

