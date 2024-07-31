“Awesome” Pokemon TCG show is perfect for new fans

Pokemon is launching its own reality TV show, broadcasting on Prime Video and Roku starting on July 31.

Out of all the announcements that Pokemon TCG fans could’ve predicted in 2024, a new reality TV show was likely not on many people’s lists.

While it may feel a bit random for the Pokemon TCG to get a show, it’s not entirely unheard of. The beloved card game has been seen in the animated show Path to the Peak, alongside a three-part documentary series.

Pokemon TCG players online were astounded by the announcement of Pokemon: Trainer Tour. Many immediately have taken to forums and social media to share their thoughts. While there were some naysayers, there was a lot of positivity about the July 31 release.

Some players couldn’t wait to sit down and watch the show for the first time. One intrigued viewer on X shared, “Hmm, this looks pretty interesting,” while another chimed in, “I’m really looking forward to the Pokemon Trainer Tour.”

Another added, “This is super fascinating because I assume this is a solution to the idea that TCG isn’t a very interesting spectator sport if you’re not already ‘in the know’. Basically to onboard regular people and show them how cool it can be.”

It’s a fair point – the Pokemon TCG can initially seem overwhelming, especially if you’ve never played a trading card game. Seeing people engage with the cards and share how much it means to them could help inspire new players and help them feel comfortable in the community.

Others were thrilled to see popular content creators hosting the new show. One Pokemon TCG fan on the PokeBeach forum shared, “Wow, Strawburry and Tricky must be having a fun time. Was not expecting that at all lol.”

The Pokemon Company

Not everyone was thrilled about the announcement, though. Some shared that they felt the VGC community should’ve been given a show instead of the TCG.

An unconvinced player shared their idea for a new show, saying, “What I would really want to watch is an anime … series in a Pokemon universe where TCG drives the plot. Not a ‘story of a player having fun at a Local Game Store’ but something more in line with YuGiOh or Duel Masters.”

Agreeing with the anime suggestion, one frustrated player noted, “Would certainly be a lot more interesting than this slop by ‘content creators’ (seriously it’s sad this is even a thing still).”

Whether you’re excited about the show or underwhelmed by the concept, it’s interesting to see The Pokemon Company trying something new. If you’re keen to watch it for yourself, check out our guide to the streaming locations.