“Atrocious” Pokemon TCG Pocket UI leaves players fuming for one big reason

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have just started to realize it’s still possible to open old packs and it’s all due to the UI.

Regardless of how much players enjoy playing Pokemon TCG Pocket, the thought of packs possibly being gone forever feels like an absolute nightmare, especially if you’re a free-to-play player who has to rely on limited resources.

Unless you’re willing to spend over $100 a day, it’s no secret that it will take a long time to complete your collection.

While devs have previously stated that the Genetic Apex booster packs won’t be going away, the game’s UI has left many players confused about where the old packs have gone.

Players have no idea they can still pull old packs due to the UI

Normally, when you load up the game, the Genetic Apex packs are directly displayed on the screen, and you’ll only need to tap on any of them to access them.

However, this isn’t the case after the new set was released, as new booster packs have essentially replaced them in the main menu screen.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Rest assured, players can still pull from the Genetic Apex packs as they’re not gone.

The only way to open the Genetic Apex packs again is to select a certain option that can be easily missed. Hence, in a Reddit thread, many have just found out that the old packs are still in the game and not gone forever, slamming the UI as “not very good.”

Regarding the UI, one user wrote: “I was pissed for like three days because I thought they got rid of Genetic Apex without any warning, and I still need several cards from that set.”

“I legit thought we cannot pick them anymore and I wondered why. This is bad UX at its peak,” mentioned another.

“I love this game and all but its UI in general (and lack of QoL) is truly atrocious,” one said. Meanwhile, one user claimed the reason for this is to “purposely introduce new packs.”

However, a different user argued back saying the overall UI is still “obnoxious” and “not very good,” considering a new player may not even realize they could pull from Genetic Apex packs again since “there’s no indicator that it’s an option.”

Overall, many players have suggested that devs add tweaks to the UI to make it more seamless and easier to understand and navigate.