Ash’s Pikachu is on the verge of evolving after 23 years as Pokemon icon

Pokemon Journeys is about to break one of the anime series’ cardinal rules; Ash Ketchum’s iconic sidekick Pikachu is set to “finally evolve,” 23 years after it first made its debut as the face of the franchise back in the show’s very first episode.

Pikachu, alongside Pokemon protagonist Ash, has appeared in more than 1,000 episodes of the long-standing anime show. Early on in its 23-year run ⁠— all the way back in “Showdown in Pewter City,” the show’s fifth episode ⁠— Pikachu refused the offer to evolve.

From then on, that was simply that. Ash never asked Pikachu to turn into its more powerful evolution Raichu, and Pikachu never did. Except, according to new leaks regarding episode 1,122, Pokemon is finally set to break its original rule.

The leaked description, shared by Anipoke on Twitter, reveals new Journeys protagonist Goh decides he wants a Pikachu of his own. In the episode, titled ‘I Got Pikachu,’ Ash ⁠— “Satoshi” in Japan’s episodes — also makes a big decision.

The description reads: “A lot of Pikachu have been digging Thunderstones... and used their power to evolve. Then Satoshi’s Pikachu finally evolves into a Raichu as well thanks to a Thunderstone discovered by a very obliging female Pikachu.”

If the Pokemon Company is indeed planning to ‘level-up’ Pikachu twenty-three seasons after its debut, it’ll be a huge moment for the Pokemon franchise. The electric mouse has undoubtedly become the face of the entire operation in the past two decades.

Pokemon is fast approaching it’s 25th birthday, however. The Pokemon Company may be willing to take a few more risks with the series ⁠— heck, they may even be planning to oust Ash all together in the near future ⁠— in order to keep it fresh.

The other thing to consider is that after 23 years of struggling to win Pokemon leagues, Ash finally tasted competitive success in Alola. That was another big plot point that had remained the same; Ash was on a 22-year title drought before 2019.

Perhaps the Pokemon Company is finally preparing for a “changing of the guard.” With Goh adventuring alongside Ash, they have the perfect candidate for the iconic ‘catch ‘em all’ mentality.

That frees up Ketchum to finally start winning tournaments. He’s had strong Pokemon like Charizard and Greninja, but his Pikachu has always remained in its basic form. If he wants to be a contender, Raichu may serve him a little better.

This massive Pokemon plot-twist is, of course, just speculation for now. 'Anipoke' has been fairly on-point with their early episode reveals in the past. Until the Pokemon Company drops the official description, though, it’s definitely not written in stone.

Pokemon’s 1,122nd episode will air in Japan on Sunday, August 30. That means if it’s going to happen, it will be soon. Western Pokemon fans will have to wait until the next Netflix batch is dropped on September 11 to see the historic moment.

If it does happen too, the Pokemon Company better be prepared. Even Pokemon fans who have long since stopped watching the show may be up in arms over this decision. It’s sure to be a moment that will go down in Pokemon history, forever.