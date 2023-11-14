Artist behind Gengar “pop-out” Pokemon cards reveals his process

An artisan who crafts Gengar pop-out cards from the Pokemon TCG Fusion Strike set has revealed his painstaking process.

Etsy seller ‘ShadowBox’ has revealed images from his time-consuming creations. ShadowBox crafts multilayered trading card designs that “pop-out” at you, bringing these popular Pokemon to life. Their creations feature fan favorites like Gotenks and Vegeta; but they also create 3D Yu-Gi-Oh cards like Dark Magician.

This thicc Gengar Vmax from Fusion Strike has elaborate and intricate art that shows Gengar using its Gmax move, ‘Swallow Up”, and the creator has detailed exactly how they make them.

The process behind this artist’s Gengar pop out cards

ShadowBox said each card is ‘entirely handcrafted’. They posted an image showing countless tiny pieces of the Gengar pop-out cards strewn over their desk, illustrating their process of precisely cutting and painstakingly piecing together the cut-outs to create a ShadowBox Gengar card. “…Here is the cut that lasted 2 hours, 38 minutes,” said ShadowBox.

The artist takes great care to “change the blades regularly to avoid ink splashes” and imperfections. Finally, they put together these parts, creating their signature multilayered design.

With a great eye for detail and a radiant love for Pokemon art, it’s not surprising that ShadowBox has countless happy customers for his alternate trading card designs. One Redditor, Foofighter0234, said that the product was “stunning.”Another Etsy store buyer, Tony Hoang, said, “Amazing, my girlfriend really liked it!”.

