Are Mega Evolutions coming to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl? - Dexerto

Persistent rumors claim that Mega Evolutions will be brought back in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Will the popular Kalos feature really make its return?

After years of anticipation, The Pokemon Company finally unveiled Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The long-rumored Sinnoh remakes are headed by ILCA Studios, and are set to debut in late 2021.

Outside of being “faithful” ports, there is still a lot we don’t know about the games. However, a new leak claims that Mega Evolutions will be making their return. Here is everything we know so far about the rumors.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Mega Evolutions

The rumor mill didn’t waste any tim, as the first murmurings of Mega Evolutions made their way online only a day after the Sinnoh remakes were officially announced.

In a February 27 tweet, popular Pokemon store account ‘PokeShopper’ discovered official Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl merchandise that featured the beloved mechanic. “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl official figurine campaign promotion to feature Mega Lucario/Mega Charizard X,” they tweeted.

The discovery quickly sparked hope among fans desperately wanting the Kalos feature to return. On PokeShopper’s website, they clarified that the Mega Evolution figurines were technically a re-release, but their inclusion in the Sinnoh remakes merchandise campaign still sparked a wave of speculation.

Pokeshopper Update : Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl official figurine campaign promotion to feature Mega Lucario/Mega Charizard X. Details @ https://t.co/9xpA3gmDHH pic.twitter.com/jK0eX4ml5I — Pokéshopper.com (@Pokeshopper) February 27, 2021

Weeks later, various “leaks” would appear online stating that Mega Evolutions would return to the series. And in April, a post on both Reddit and the /vp/ forum took the rumor further by making several substantial claims about the mechanic.

“Mega Evolution returns, with some new ones. You’re given the key stone from Roark after beating the Oreburgh gym. You receive mega stones for the starters from Cynthia, later in the story, but the can only be mined in the Underground,” the message read. The leaker also claimed that Megas are now tied to your friendship level with Pokemon.

Will Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have Mega Evolutions?

On paper, it seems weird for Pokemon to return to an older Gen mechanic seeing as they introduced Dynamaxing in Sword & Shield. But nothing about the Sinnoh remakes is “normal.” Game Freak is not even developing the project – a first for the mainline series.

As others have pointed out though, Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee relied on Mega Evolutions merchandise and then used the mechanic in the 2018 titles. However, we can’t help but go back to Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s marketing which put heavy emphasis on being “faithful” ports.

Of course it goes without saying, but take anything that is unofficial with a major grain of salt. Still, the rumor of Mega Evolutions will not go away. It’s hard to tell whether it’s just wishful thinking from fans that desperately want the feature to return or if there is actually some truth to it. If nothing else, it shows that players are desperate for The Pokemon Company to open up a bit more about the 2021 titles.