Another Pokemon Legends: ZA leak just dropped and it proves no one knows anything

Pokemon Day 2025 is just around the corner, and players are anticipating news on Legends: ZA after a year with no updates. However, leakers that are normally relied on for early information seem to be proving they know nothing about what could be shown during the February 2025 Pokemon Presents.

Pokemon leakers have been dropping speculation, theories, and alleged leaks for Legends: ZA since its official announcement in February of 2024. This has included possible information on Starters and commentary on the world map, Pokedex, and plotline.

However, as Pokemon Day 2025 has approached, leakers have gotten more intense, and a recent post from the Hidden Power Podcast convinced players that none of the leakers know anything about what could be included in the game.

No one believes there will be a new Eeveelution

In a post shared on social media, Hidden Power Podcast shared a post detailing a rumor for Pokemon Legends: ZA. The post reads, “A New Pokémon Legends Z-A rumor has surfaced detailing story and gameplay features & objectives: – Starters are Sprigatito, Scorbunny, Popplio – Lumiose City has 5 area’s with each 3 levels – Flying Eeveelution called Soareon – Story details – Takes place after X and Y.”

While many of the points included in the rumor breakdown are popular conversation topics for fans, players in the comments were quick to discredit the information, even going so far as to say the content of the post proved leakers have no clue what is going on with Legends: ZA.

One fan commented, “Isn’t it funny how just after we get that picture of the balloon with the unexplained stripe, a leak ‘coincidentally’ surfaces straight after stating we’re getting a new Eeveelution?” While another added, “That makes like 60 starters, 15 storylines, 50 new eeveelutions. This game will be massive if it keeps leaking. 10/10.”

Others encouraged readers not to trust leaks, with one player stating, “The starters will be from Kalos. Don’t believe any leaks that say otherwise.” Another added, “Fakest one yet.”

Pokemon Legends: ZA has left players stumped following its announcement trailer. Despite being part of the Legends series, it doesn’t seem to be like Legends: Arceus. Because it doesn’t seem to follow an existing formula, it has been difficult to imagine what the new adventure in the series will be like. Because of this, the best information will likely come on Pokemon Day 2025, instead of from leaks and rumors.

