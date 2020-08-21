Another Pokemon GO player arrested after assaulting fellow Trainer

Another Pokemon GO player has been arrested in Hokkaido, Japan after beating a fellow Trainer who was playing the mobile game in the same location. The 35-year-old man flew into a rage when the other fan kicked his parked car.

Pokemon GO made its groundbreaking debut in 2016. The AR mobile title captured the imaginations of players around the world who ventured outside to catch their favorite monsters.

However in Japan, the friendly game quickly turned dark when a player assaulted a fellow Trainer. Bizarrely, the story follows a similar incident that occurred six days earlier in Hokkaido.

Pokemon GO player arrested after altercation in Japan

On August 10, a 56-year-old Pokemon GO fan was arrested by authorities after attacking his friend over a competing Gym. Strangely, another incident happened six days later in the same island of Hokkaido with eerily similar details – including a parked car that was kicked.

According to Yahoo Japan, a player became angry when he saw a man sitting in a car that was facing the wrong way on the street. The 35-year-old became enraged when he noticed that the driver was actually a fellow Pokemon fan playing the same game. Furious, he walked up to the car and kicked it.

The owner then exited his vehicle and chased down the assailant before striking him several times in retaliation. The driver was soon apprehended by authorities who broke up the two GO Trainers.

In a statement made by the Japanese Police department, when asked why he kicked the car in the first place, the 35-year-old stated: “I thought it was a sloppy way to stop the car in the opposite direction to the direction of travel. Looking inside, I was angry that a man was playing the same Pokemon GO and playing the game with the car in reverse."

According to reports, the man who kicked the car was ultimately the one arrested and is being held on suspicion of assault. Incredibly, the incident strikes many similarities to the August 10 story.

Despite the darker stories of Trainers taking things too far, GO continues to be loved by millions of fans around the world. The groundbreaking mobile game recently celebrated its fourth anniversary in 2020 and has never been more popular.