Animal Crossing player creates perfect Pokemon Center in New Horizons

A Pokemon player made waves on social media after faithfully recreating a Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing’s latest outing, New Horizons, was the breakout hit of 2020. Since its debut in March, the lovable Nintendo title has taken over social media as players around the world share their unique creations.

One Pokemon fan used the the game’s new editing tools to accurately build a Pokecenter in the social simulation title. Their stunning recreation of the iconic RPG location is one of the best things you will see all week.

Pokemon fan creates Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing

Originally releasing on the GameCube in 2001, Animal Crossing has become a juggernaut for Nintendo. Its latest release, New Horizons, has given players an unprecedented amount of freedom to shape their island to their wildest imaginations.

Using the new game mechanics, a Pokemon fan set out to recreate what is perhaps the most iconic location in the Game Freak RPG – a Pokecenter. Artist ‘acnh.pokeland‘ shared their incredible project on the r/AnimalCrossing and r/Pokemon subreddits on January 5. “Pokéland is now opened!! 1st section: The Pokémon Center!!” they wrote.

The image shows the user’s Animal Crossing avatar adorably posing in Nurse Joy’s signature medical uniform. The artist creatively used various New Horizons items to bring the location to life, such as a pink shirt behind the counter featuring a Blissey design, and round hats patterned to look like Pokeballs.

Pokemon fans praised the creator’s work, such as one user who exclaimed, “This is so cool!!! You did an amazing job on these.” Another player agreed and wrote, “Wow! I heard the music in my head as soon as I saw the pic! Great Job!”

Incredibly this isn’t the only location the talented fan has created in New Horizons. Over on their Instagram account, they showed off images of their Poke-Mart as well. Longtime players of the RPG will remember the in-game store used to be a separate building up until Gen IV.

This isn’t the first time Pokemon fans have gotten creative in the Switch title. In May, one Animal Crossing user recreated battle Stadiums from the RPG. Players in July also used the custom Fireworks feature to light up the sky with popular ‘mon.

Despite releasing only at the beginning of 2020, New Horizons is already the second highest-selling game in Japan of all time. The social simulation title has sparked the imaginations of millions – including many creative Pokefans.