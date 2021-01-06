Logo
Animal Crossing player creates perfect Pokemon Center in New Horizons

Published: 6/Jan/2021 1:02

by Brent Koepp
pokemon center animal crossing
Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A Pokemon player made waves on social media after faithfully recreating a Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing’s latest outing, New Horizons, was the breakout hit of 2020. Since its debut in March, the lovable Nintendo title has taken over social media as players around the world share their unique creations.

One Pokemon fan used the the game’s new editing tools to accurately build a Pokecenter in the social simulation title. Their stunning recreation of the iconic RPG location is one of the best things you will see all week.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)
New Horizons’ features let players create their wildest dreams.

Pokemon fan creates Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing

Originally releasing on the GameCube in 2001, Animal Crossing has become a juggernaut for Nintendo. Its latest release, New Horizons, has given players an unprecedented amount of freedom to shape their island to their wildest imaginations.

Using the new game mechanics, a Pokemon fan set out to recreate what is perhaps the most iconic location in the Game Freak RPG – a Pokecenter. Artist ‘acnh.pokeland‘ shared their incredible project on the r/AnimalCrossing and r/Pokemon subreddits on January 5. “Pokéland is now opened!! 1st section: The Pokémon Center!!” they wrote.

The image shows the user’s Animal Crossing avatar adorably posing in Nurse Joy’s signature medical uniform. The artist creatively used various New Horizons items to bring the location to life, such as a pink shirt behind the counter featuring a Blissey design, and round hats patterned to look like Pokeballs.

animal crossing pokemon center
Reddit: u/ACQueen48
ACQueen48 created the Pokemon Center in New Horizons.

Pokemon fans praised the creator’s work, such as one user who exclaimed, “This is so cool!!! You did an amazing job on these.” Another player agreed and wrote, “Wow! I heard the music in my head as soon as I saw the pic! Great Job!”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Animal Crossing Pokemon Center.

Incredibly this isn’t the only location the talented fan has created in New Horizons. Over on their Instagram account, they showed off images of their Poke-Mart as well. Longtime players of the RPG will remember the in-game store used to be a separate building up until Gen IV.

This isn’t the first time Pokemon fans have gotten creative in the Switch title. In May, one Animal Crossing user recreated battle Stadiums from the RPG. Players in July also used the custom Fireworks feature to light up the sky with popular ‘mon.

Despite releasing only at the beginning of 2020, New Horizons is already the second highest-selling game in Japan of all time. The social simulation title has sparked the imaginations of millions – including many creative Pokefans.

Animal Crossing player’s crazy Smash Ultimate tournament venue goes viral

Published: 2/Dec/2020 23:58 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 22:52

by Michael Gwilliam
Animal Crossing Smash Ultimate venue
Nintendo/timshady11

An Animal Crossing New Horizons player designed a brilliant Smash Ultimate tournament venue in-game, and many fans are absolutely loving it.

The global health crisis really hurt LAN events for Smash Ultimate and other fighting games in 2020. Many venues that thrived off hosting events suffered immensely, and while players have been missing in-person competitions, that didn’t stop one player from recreating a tournament venue within Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing is chock full of materials and objects that work well to design a fighting game venue, and Redditor ‘timshady11’ made good use of them for their creation.

Anyone who has ever been to a weekly tournament at a bar, restaurant or arcade is familiar with the general layout. You have the front desk for signups and registration, numerous setups for people to compete and a spot designated for streaming high-profile matchups.

Little Mac and Dr Mario
Nintendo
The Smash scene got a bit beaten up.

In this case, timshady11 included all of those things and then some. As you can see in the video, there is a desk area by the entrance with a laptop and Smash Ultimate book to keep track of tournament entrees.

Moving on from there, the venue has all sorts of desks with two chairs, a monitor and a Nintendo Switch. In total, we count six of these non-featured setups, which is a respectable number for a weekly event.

The venue also has numerous arcade cabinets, vending machines, booths, couches, and of course, a stream setup. That section is pretty well-made with cameras, a computer, and three couches in the vicinity for observers.

Made a Smash Tournament Venue in Animal Crossing New Horizons! from smashbros

Users on Reddit were certainty impressed with the creation. “Awesome! The aesthetic is cozy and cool, really like the vibe overall,” one complimented.

“This is amazing! It made me really nostalgic for IRL tournaments tho,” another remarked with a frowny face emoji.

Link hit by Roy
Nintendo
Smash players have been missing LAN events.

If you want to visit the island for yourself, timshady11 revealed it as: DA-3428-2657-9989.

While Smash tournaments have been forced to move online, hopefully, players will get the opportunity to return to their venues in the foreseeable future and duke it out in person once again. Until then, at least there’s always the Animal Crossing island to tide us over.