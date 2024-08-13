American Pokemon card business keeps getting caught up in shootouts

If we had a nickel for every time this Pokemon card shop was the unwitting casualty of a shootout, we’d have two nickels. It’s not a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.

Despite its wholesome and child-friendly nature, Pokemon seems to attract a lot of real-world crime. Seriously, there have been so many pokecrimes, we even managed to create a whole list.

There have been car vandalisms with Pokemon calling cards, $250,000 heists, and armed robberies at sales. It’s reaching epidemic proportions at this point and one Seattle-based game shop has become a strange little epicenter. Not so much for Pokemon-related crime, more so for crime that happens near Pokemon.

Seattle-based game shop Tabletop Village’s primary business comes from the sale of the Pokemon TCG and tournaments. On August 11, 2024, the business’ windows were shot out as collateral damage in an escalated confrontation.

The Pokemon Company The folks at Tabletop Village just want to sell their Pokemon cards in peace.

On August 11, Seattle PD responded to reports of a shooting in the city’s Chinatown International District. According to initial reports from FOX 13, first responders were patrol officers in the area who heard the shots.

“The investigation determined that there was a disturbance between two groups in a parking lot that escalated into gunfire,” Detective Eric Munoz told Fox. “As the shooting in the parking lot was occurring, a group of three individuals on foot across the street began firing their weapons at the group that engaged in the shooting in the parking lot.”

Several nearby vehicles and businesses were damaged by gunfire including Tabletop Village. Interestingly, this is the second time the store has been caught up in a shooting and damaged as a result.

“This is the second time we’ve been hit,” Owner Brian Myers revealed. “We’re making sure our voices are heard by city officials. These things are happening. It’s happening too frequently. You know where they’re happening, and it needs to be brought under control.”

Police haven’t been able to comment on the reason for the shootout and the investigation is ongoing. Given it happened shortly after midnight, well past the store’s closing hours, they may rule out anything Pokemon-related.