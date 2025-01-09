Amazon makes sudden change as Pokemon Legends Z-A ‘release date’ appears briefly

A new Amazon listing change led to Pokemon Legends Z-A’s potential release date appearing briefly, though it was quickly taken down.

At the start of 2024, Game Freak revealed that it was working on a sequel to the wildly popular 2022 open-world title, Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Breaking away from what Pokemon fans had come to expect from the franchise, there is much excitement for Legends Z-A and how this follow-up will further evolve the series.

While anticipation is sky-high, the game is still yet to be given a solid release date. It is expected that the game will arrive in 2025, but we know nothing beyond that, making the game’s exact launch date a mystery.

However, a recent Amazon listing teased that Pokemon Legends Z-A may be dropping on August 15, 2025. While it was almost instantly taken down, it’s already being shared around the internet and generating plenty of speculation.

As pointed out by users across social media, this particular day has already been reserved for another important event, the Pokemon World Championship opening ceremony.

The World Championships is one of the biggest events each year for the franchise, wherein the best players from across the world come together and battle it out across three days for a prize pool of over $2 million.

Given Pokemon typically staggesr out its releases and events throughout the year, the likelihood that Legends Z-A would drop on the very day of this opening ceremony is slim at best.

While there have been multiple occasions in which an Amazon leaked listing has turned out to be real, Pokemon Legends Z-A dropping on this date should be taken with a grain of salt.

In saying this, a recent surprise update teased when the game may finally get its first big reveal and fans can expect to hear more very soon.