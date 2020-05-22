All Sinnoh tasks and rewards revealed for Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge

Time flies when you're having fun - we're now on the final stage of the Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge special research. Here are all the tasks and rewards for the Sinnoh portion.
These tasks will become available from May 22, 1pm local time. Some regions have already been given access to them, so the rest of the world can know them ahead of time.
The nine-stage special research challenges give trainers various tasks to complete, with rewards including encounters with Pokemon from that respective region. They're a great opportunity to build up a little Stardust, earn some XP and maybe catch one or two species you hadn't previously.
All Sinnoh tasks and rewards list
Here are all the tasks and rewards for each of the nine stages of the Sinnoh special research.
Sinnoh Tasks 1/9
- Catch 3 Grass, Water or Fire-type Pokemon - 10 Poke Balls
- Power Up a Pokemon - Burmy encounter
- Take a Snapshot of a Rock-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Cranidos Encounter and 2 Razz Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 2/9
- Take a Snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon - 5 Razz Berries
- Send a gift to a friend - Combee encounter
- Catch a Grass-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Grotle encounter and 2 Pinap Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 3/9
- Make three Nice Throws - Magnetic Lure Module
- Hatch an egg - Bronzor encounter
- Catch an Fighting-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Monferno encounter and 2 Razz Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 4/9
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - 10 Great Balls
- Catch a Ground-type Pokemon - Skorupi encounter
- Catch a Water-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Prinplup encounter and 2 Pinap Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 5/9
- Use 3 berries to help catch Pokemon - 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Battle another trainer - 1 Charged TM
- Catch a Ghost-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Drifloon encounter and 2 Razz Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 6/9
- Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokemon - 10 Ultra Balls
- Give your buddy 3 treats - Hippopotas encounter
- Catch a Steel-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Shieldon encounter and 2 Pinap Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 7/9
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - Glacial Lure Module
- Evolve a Pokemon - Gible encounter
- Catch a Ice-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Abomasnow encounter, 2 Razz Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 8/9
- Power Up Pokemon 3 times - 1 Star Piece
- Make three Great Throws - 1 Fast TM
- Catch a Electric-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust
- Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Shinx encounter, 2 Pinap Berries
Sinnoh Tasks 9/9
- Claim Reward (x3) - 3,000 XP
- Rewards: 10 Rare Candy and Cresselia encounter
Cresselia awaits
What most trainers are completing the tasks for though, is the chance to encounter a special Legendary Pokemon. So far we have been given Mewtwo, Ho-Oh and Groudon, all with exclusive moves which only adds to their power.
The Sinnoh region will give you the chance to capture Cresselia. The psychic-type legend will come with the exclusive move Grass Knot.
The grass-type move will be Cresselia's fastest charging Charge Move, but Future Sight and Moonblast still have a better damage per energy ratio.
Trainers will have until May 29, 1pm local time to complete the Sinnoh tasks. If they manage to complete Sinnoh and have already completed Kanto, Johto and Hoenn, then you'll be eligible to enter the additional special research which will take place after the event.