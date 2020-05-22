All Sinnoh tasks and rewards revealed for Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge

Time flies when you're having fun - we're now on the final stage of the Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge special research. Here are all the tasks and rewards for the Sinnoh portion.

These tasks will become available from May 22, 1pm local time. Some regions have already been given access to them, so the rest of the world can know them ahead of time.

The nine-stage special research challenges give trainers various tasks to complete, with rewards including encounters with Pokemon from that respective region. They're a great opportunity to build up a little Stardust, earn some XP and maybe catch one or two species you hadn't previously.

All Sinnoh tasks and rewards list

Here are all the tasks and rewards for each of the nine stages of the Sinnoh special research.

Sinnoh Tasks 1/9

Catch 3 Grass, Water or Fire-type Pokemon - 10 Poke Balls

Power Up a Pokemon - Burmy encounter

Take a Snapshot of a Rock-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Cranidos Encounter and 2 Razz Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 2/9

Take a Snapshot of a Grass-type Pokemon - 5 Razz Berries

Send a gift to a friend - Combee encounter

Catch a Grass-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Grotle encounter and 2 Pinap Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 3/9

Make three Nice Throws - Magnetic Lure Module

Hatch an egg - Bronzor encounter

Catch an Fighting-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Monferno encounter and 2 Razz Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 4/9

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - 10 Great Balls

Catch a Ground-type Pokemon - Skorupi encounter

Catch a Water-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Prinplup encounter and 2 Pinap Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 5/9

Use 3 berries to help catch Pokemon - 1 Sinnoh Stone

Battle another trainer - 1 Charged TM

Catch a Ghost-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Drifloon encounter and 2 Razz Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 6/9

Take a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokemon - 10 Ultra Balls

Give your buddy 3 treats - Hippopotas encounter

Catch a Steel-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Shieldon encounter and 2 Pinap Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 7/9

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - Glacial Lure Module

Evolve a Pokemon - Gible encounter

Catch a Ice-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Pinap Berry, Abomasnow encounter, 2 Razz Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 8/9

Power Up Pokemon 3 times - 1 Star Piece

Make three Great Throws - 1 Fast TM

Catch a Electric-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Razz Berry, Shinx encounter, 2 Pinap Berries

Sinnoh Tasks 9/9

Claim Reward (x3) - 3,000 XP

Rewards: 10 Rare Candy and Cresselia encounter

Cresselia awaits

What most trainers are completing the tasks for though, is the chance to encounter a special Legendary Pokemon. So far we have been given Mewtwo, Ho-Oh and Groudon, all with exclusive moves which only adds to their power.

Read More: The 3 most useless Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

The Sinnoh region will give you the chance to capture Cresselia. The psychic-type legend will come with the exclusive move Grass Knot.

The grass-type move will be Cresselia's fastest charging Charge Move, but Future Sight and Moonblast still have a better damage per energy ratio.

Trainers will have until May 29, 1pm local time to complete the Sinnoh tasks. If they manage to complete Sinnoh and have already completed Kanto, Johto and Hoenn, then you'll be eligible to enter the additional special research which will take place after the event.