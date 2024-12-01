All Pokemon TCG Pocket level up rewards & unlocks

While all Pokemon TCG Pocket players are given two free booster packs to open every day, level-up rewards in the mobile title are an essential component of progression.

For every level gained, numerous free items and currency are awarded, all of which can be funneled into cracking more packs and trying your luck at TCG Pocket’s unique Wonder Pick feature for individual cards.

Certain gameplay features are also locked behind account progression, and while all content associated with these milestones is accessed relatively early, there’s a good chance that Creatures Inc. and DeNA will expand level requirements in the future for features such as player trading.

Here’s everything you need to know about all of the above so far. As always, we’ll update this article as and when more updates arrive.

Gameplay unlocks

Just four features are currently tied to level requirements, with everything available by the time you reach level 6. See the table below for more information.

Level Required Feature Unlocked Level 2 Wonder Pick Level 3 Battles and deck missions Level 4 Display boards Level 6 Binders

Recurring level up rewards

For every new level achieved, you’ll be given a collection of items for free, including enough Pack Hourglasses to completely reset your pack opening timer from scratch.

Likewise, Wonder Hourglasses and a Rewind Watch will be received, which can be used to refresh your Wonder energy and play Wonder Pick on packs that have already expired.

Last but not least, you’ll receive a single ingot of Poke Gold for every level other than increments of five, where you’ll receive one extra. The full rewards for leveling up can be seen in the table below.

Level up rewards Pack Hourglass x12

Wonder Hourglass x12

Rewind Watch x1

Poke Gold x1 or x2

How to get XP in Pokemon TCG Pocket

So now you know everything you stand to earn by leveling up, but how exactly does one earn XP? Not every in-game activity contributes to your overall account XP, with the three primary sources being:

Consuming Wonder Pick energy

Winning battles

Opening booster packs

As of writing, Pokemon TCG Pocket’s maximum level is 50, meaning you’ll no longer earn rewards upon reaching the cap. Whether this will be raised as part of a future update remains to be seen.

