All Pokemon returning in Crown Tundra Expansion Pass

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s upcoming Crown Tundra Expansion will not only introduce new creatures to the series, it will also see the return of many fan-favorites. Here’s all the leaked Pokemon that will be available.

Game Freak disappointed many fans when they announced that Pokemon Sword and Shield’s National Dex would not be expanded upon. As a result, many iconic Pokemon didn’t make the cut. After all, including every single critter from each generation is a monumental task, especially when the series is now home to 892 unique monsters.

Advertisement

While the latest Isle of Armor expansion helped alleviate this issue, it still failed to bring back a large number of Pokemon. Fortunately, the upcoming Crown Tundra DLC aims to further alleviate the missing 'mon problem. If you want to know which pocket monsters will be obtainable in the Crown Tundra, then check out all the details below.

When does the Crown Tundra release?

The Crown Tundra was previously given a generic “Fall 2020” release window, but the official Nintendo website states that the Crown Tundra expansion is scheduled for release by 11/30/2020. It certainly looks as though we won't have to wait too much longer.

Advertisement

Crown Tundra leaked Pokemon

According to a recent leak, the Crown Tundra will see the return of 119 Pokemon. This leak comes via Bulbapedia’s Acting Head of Games, @abcboy101 who found dex entries for each Pokemon in Sword and Shield’s game files.

These Pokemon dex entries were previously left blank by Game Freak, but the v1.2.0 update saw a number of changes that suggested the dev team were getting ready to put them into the game. Of course, these returning Pokemon could still change before Crown Tundra’s release, so bear that in mind before reading the leaked list below.

Crown Tundra returning Pokemon

It’s important to remember that this list does not include Legendary Pokemon like Mewtwo, Mew, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. These Pokemon already have dex entries in Sword and Shield and can be traded via Pokemon HOME.

Advertisement

However, the most notable entries here are that of Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres (Galarian forms), Lugia, Ho-Oh, Palkia, Dialga, Giratina, and the Gen 3 Legendaries. All of these Pokemon were previously featured alongside other Legendary 'mons in the Crown Tundra trailer, so it certainly helps add a little credibility to this leak.

You can check out the full list below:

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Zubat

Golbat

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Crobat

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Swablu

Altaria

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Absol

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Relicanth

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Electivire

Magmortar

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Victini

Audino

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Cryogonal

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Genesect

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Carbink

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Volcanion

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

So, there you have it! That’s all the 119 leaked Pokemon that will likely be present in Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more Pokemon news and updates, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest information.