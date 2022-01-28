With the Hisui region featuring ‘mon from almost every Gen, some didn’t make the cut. Here’s who is missing from Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Despite being wished for by many, the Sinnoh origins title doesn’t have the National Pokedex, instead opting to pick select characters from almost every Generation.

Though the game does bring new forms and Pokemon, there are some classics missing from the Hisui region entirely.

All Pokemon missing from Pokemon Legends Arceus

As expected, the game features all of Gen IV’s Pokedex. Unfortunately, there are no Gen 8 Pokemon at all aside from the new additions in Legends Arceus.

Here’s all the Pokemon not included in the Hisui region:

Generation I:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeot

Pidgeotto

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran

Nidorino

Nidoking

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Oddish

Gloom

Vileploom

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Mankey

Primeape

Kanto Growlithe

Kanto Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Kanto Voltorb

Kanto Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Weezing

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Jynx

Pinsir

Tauros

Lapras

Ditto

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Generation II:

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Johto Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Chinchou

Lanturn

Igglybuff

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Bellossom

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Sunkern

Sunflora

Wooper

Quagsire

Slowking

Wobbuffet

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Snubbul

Granbull

Johto Qwilfish

Shuckle

Slugma

Magcargo

Corsola

Delibird

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Kingdra

Phanpy

Donphan

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Smoochum

Miltank

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Generation III:

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Nincada

Ninjask

Shedinja

Taillow

Swellow

Shroomish

Breloom

Spinda

Wingull

Pelipper

Surskit

Masquerain

Wailmer

Wailord

Skitty

Delcatty

Kecleon

Baltoy

Claydol

Torkoal

Sableye

Luvdisc

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Makuhita

Hariyama

Electrike

Manectric

Numel

Camerupt

Cacnea

Cacturne

Lunatone

Solrock

Azurill

Spoink

Grumpig

Plusle

Minun

Mawile

Meditite

Medicham

Swablu

Altaria

Wynaut

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Gulpin

Swalot

Tropius

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Absol

Shuppet

Banette

Seviper

Zangoose

Relicanth

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Castform

Volbeat

Illumise

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Latias

Latios

Jirachi

Deoxys

Generation V:

Victini

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Unovan Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Purrloin

Liepard

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Munna

Musharna

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Drilbur

Excadrill

Audino

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Sewaddle

Leavanny

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Unovan Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Darumake

Darmanitan

Maractus

Dwebble

Crustle

Scraggy

Scrafty

Sigilyph

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Trubbish

Garbodor

Unovan Zorua

Unovan Zoroark

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Ducklett

Swanna

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Karrablast

Escavalier

Amoonguss

Frillish

Jellicent

Alomolola

Joltik

Galvantula

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Elgyem

Beheeyem

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cryogonal

Shelmet

Accelgor

Stunfisk

Meinfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Golett

Golurk

Pawniard

Bisharp

Bouffalant

Unovian Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Larvesta

Volcarona

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genosect

Generation VI:

Chespin

Quilladin

Chenaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Pancham

Pangoro

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Helioptile

Heliolisk

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amaura

Aurorus

Hawlucha

Dedenne

Carbink

Kalos Sliggoo

Kalos Goodra

Klefki

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Kalos Avalugg

Noibat

Noivern

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Generation VII:

Alolan Dedidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Wishiwashi

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Dewpider

Araquanid

Fomantis

Lurantis

Morelull

Shiinotic

Salandit

Salazzle

Stufful

Bewear

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Comfey

Passimian

Wimpod

Golisopod

Sandygast

Palossand

Pyukumuku

Type: Null

Silvally

Minior

Komala

Turtonator

Togedamaru

Mimkyu

Bruxish

Drampa

Dhelmise

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

Magearna

Marshadow

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakutaka

Blacephalon

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Sandshew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Golem

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

