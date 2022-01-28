With the Hisui region featuring ‘mon from almost every Gen, some didn’t make the cut. Here’s who is missing from Pokemon Legends Arceus.
Despite being wished for by many, the Sinnoh origins title doesn’t have the National Pokedex, instead opting to pick select characters from almost every Generation.
Though the game does bring new forms and Pokemon, there are some classics missing from the Hisui region entirely.
All Pokemon missing from Pokemon Legends Arceus
As expected, the game features all of Gen IV’s Pokedex. Unfortunately, there are no Gen 8 Pokemon at all aside from the new additions in Legends Arceus.
Here’s all the Pokemon not included in the Hisui region:
Advertisement
Generation I:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeot
- Pidgeotto
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileploom
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Kanto Growlithe
- Kanto Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Kanto Voltorb
- Kanto Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Jynx
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
Generation II:
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Johto Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Igglybuff
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Bellossom
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Slowking
- Wobbuffet
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Snubbul
- Granbull
- Johto Qwilfish
- Shuckle
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Corsola
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Kingdra
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Smoochum
- Miltank
- Entei
- Raikou
- Suicune
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi
Generation III:
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Spinda
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Kecleon
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Torkoal
- Sableye
- Luvdisc
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Azurill
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Plusle
- Minun
- Mawile
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Wynaut
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Tropius
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Absol
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Seviper
- Zangoose
- Relicanth
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Castform
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Latias
- Latios
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
Generation V:
- Victini
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Unovan Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Munna
- Musharna
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Audino
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Sewaddle
- Leavanny
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Unovan Lilligant
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Darumake
- Darmanitan
- Maractus
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Sigilyph
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archeops
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Unovan Zorua
- Unovan Zoroark
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Emolga
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Amoonguss
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Alomolola
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Cryogonal
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Stunfisk
- Meinfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Golett
- Golurk
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Bouffalant
- Unovian Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Reshiram
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Meloetta
- Genosect
Generation VI:
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chenaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Furfrou
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Hawlucha
- Dedenne
- Carbink
- Kalos Sliggoo
- Kalos Goodra
- Klefki
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Kalos Avalugg
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
Generation VII:
- Alolan Dedidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Wishiwashi
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Comfey
- Passimian
- Wimpod
- Golisopod
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Pyukumuku
- Type: Null
- Silvally
- Minior
- Komala
- Turtonator
- Togedamaru
- Mimkyu
- Bruxish
- Drampa
- Dhelmise
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Fini
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Necrozma
- Magearna
- Marshadow
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Stakutaka
- Blacephalon
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Melmetal
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Raticate
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Sandshew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Golem
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Marowak
Now that you know which Pokemon are missing in the Hisui region, take a look at our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides:
Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to evolve Overqwil | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading
Advertisement