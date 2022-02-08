All hairstyles in Pokemon Legends Arceus & how to unlock them

Hairstyles in Pokemon Legends Arceus are one of the many ways you can customize your character and express yourself, but how do you unlock them? This guide will help you out.

While you’ll spend most of your time attempting to catch ’em all in Pokemon Legends Arceus, it’s also fun to stop and try out the various character customization options available, such as themed outfits and colored contact lenses.

One of the most noticeable things you can change on your character is their hairstyle, with various cuts and bold colors on offer at the hairdressers. You can even change their eyebrow color to match (or contrast!) with their new hairstyle.

There aren’t many options available when you start playing, but as your progress through the game, you’ll gradually unlock new styles and colors. Below, you’ll find out how to get every hairstyle in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

All hairstyles in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Male hairstyles

Short – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Messy ponytail – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Shorn – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Curled – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Braids – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Middle part – Complete Azeru’s Predicament

– Complete Azeru’s Predicament Side part – Complete Azeru’s Predicament

– Complete Azeru’s Predicament Tied back – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Modern bowl cut – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Sideswept – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Fancy – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Topknot – Complete Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse Modern short – Complete Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse

Female hairstyles

Short – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Long – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Survey Corps style – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Shorn – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Curled – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Braids – Unlocked from the beginning

– Unlocked from the beginning Middle part – Complete Azeru’s Predicament

– Complete Azeru’s Predicament Side part – Complete Azeru’s Predicament

– Complete Azeru’s Predicament Fancy – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Modern bob – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Sideswept – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Tied back – Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

– Complete Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse Twin tails – Complete Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse

How to change your hairstyle in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order to change your hairstyle in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you’ll need to pay a visit to Edith the hairdresser (replaced by Azeru later in the game) at the hairdressers in Jubilife Village.

Entering the hairdressers will cost you ₽500, which isn’t too expensive – although you won’t be able to see the styles and colors on offer until you’ve paid the fee, regardless of whether you change style or not.

How to unlock new hairstyles in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players can access a few default hairstyles from the beginning of Pokemon Legends Arceus, but there are many more that can be unlocked by working through the main story and completing special requests:

1. Azeru’s Predicament

The first set of hairstyles can be unlocked by completing the Azeru’s Predicament main story mission, after which Azeru will inform the player that she’s taken over the hairdressers and introduced new hairstyles.

There are only a couple of new styles on offer here – the Middle Part and the Side Part – but getting to this point will let you access Azeru’s side requests that will gradually unlock more styles and colors.

2. Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

Once you’ve unlocked the Scaling the Perilous Heights main story mission, Azeru will ask you to complete Request 59: Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse, which involves catching a Misdreavus and showing it to her.

You can find Misdreavus by traveling to the Coronet Highlands area and exploring Celestica Ruins or Stonetooth Rows. You can also find one inside Icepeak Cavern in the Alabaster Icelands area.

3. Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse

Once you’ve unlocked the Slumbering Lord of the Tundra main story mission, Azeru will ask you to complete Request 75: Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse, which requires you to catch a Kirlia and show it to her.

You can find Kirlia by traveling to the Alabaster Icelands area and exploring Heart’s Crag or Snowpoint Temple. Alternatively, you can catch a Ralts and evolve it to a Kirlia which will work just as well.

4. Sinnoh Style

There’s a bonus final hairstyle that players can unlock called the Sinnoh Style. To get this style, you’ll need to catch every Pokemon in the Pokedex and encounter an iconic Mythical Pokemon at the end of the game.

We’re sure you can figure out which Pokemon it is, but we won’t be putting spoilers here so you’ll just have to find out for yourself by completing the game – then you can rock the Sinnoh Style in the post-game!

