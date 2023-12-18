All Flying Time Trial courses & rewards in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The final expansion of Scarlet & Violet, The Indigo Disk, not only brings back iconic Pokemon, but adds to the mix new characters, areas, and battles, as well as special features and minigames, like the Flying Time Trial. Here’s everything you need to know to beat them and cash juicy rewards in the DLC.

The Flying Time Trial is a minigame you’ll have to complete during The Indigo Disk’s main quest to earn the possibility to defeat Amarys, one of the Blueberry Academy Elite Four members.

In it, you’ll fly your Miraidon/Koraidon through a course filled with Mangemite rings until you reach the end. The goal is to finish the trial before you run out of time. Luckily, you’ll get three extra seconds every time you go through one of the hoops.

Once you’re done with the initial trial, you’ll be allowed to fight Amarys. Afterward, you can go back and beat the other courses to cash extra rewards. Here are all of them, as well as their prizes.

How to access Flying Time Trial in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

To compete in the Flying Time Trial courses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk, you’ll need to follow a few steps once you’ve defeated Amarys:

Fly back to the school. Go to Classroom 3-2. Search for Amarys and talk to her. She’ll give you the possibility to permanently fly, as well as access to the rest of the Flying Time Trial courses. Head over to the Canyon Plaza in the Canyon Biome. Talk to the receptionist and start unlocking the trial levels.

Flying Time Trial controls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The controls for the trial courses are really basic. All you need to do is move the L stick to guide your Miraidon/Koraidon through the air.

Left stick up –> Fly up

Left stick down –> Fly down

Left stick to either side –> Change direction

Flying Time Trial rewards in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

In total, there are four levels, and each one of them offers different rewards:

Course Timer start time Magnemite rings extra time Course route Reward The Easy Course 30 seconds +3 seconds Same route as Amarys’ initial Elite Trial. 50 BP The Normal Course 20 seconds +5 seconds Through the Craggy Canyon Biome into the Snowy Polar Biome. 100 BP The Hard Course 20 seconds +5 seconds Through the Subtropical Savannah Biome, the Chargestone Cave, Snowy Polar Biome, and Craggy Canyon Biome. 200 BP The Super-Hard Course 20 seconds +5 seconds Through all the Terarium biomes, starting at the Subtropical Savannah Biome. 500 BP

The harder it gets, the longer the trial will be. Also, the Magnemite rings that give you extra time will be more difficult to reach as they’ll be farther away from each other, and some of them will start moving in the air.

That’s all you need to know to complete the Flying Time Trial courses in The Indigo Disk DLC. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage, including the guides below:

