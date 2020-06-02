All confirmed Pokemon for Isle of Armor Expansion Pass

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon be able to visit another part of the Galar Region, as the Isle of Armor Expansion Pass releases in June. So, what Pokemon will be coming as part of the DLC?

The region has brought a number of different Galarian forms for familiar faces, and you can bet your bottom dollar that even more is coming soon – as many have been confirmed already.

Whether it be through research discoveries on the Pokemon social media accounts, new Sword and Shield trailers, or first-looks into the Isle of Armor update.

What Pokemon are coming in the Isle of Armor?

A number of Pokemon are finally set to make their way over to the Galar Region for the new Expansion Pass DLC, which will be exciting news for those who weren't happy about game developers Game Freak removing the opportunity of completing the National Pokedex this year. Turns out, they were saving it for a later date, and that time is almost here!

The full list of Pokemon included in the update can be seen below, which is some 31 names strong – and more expected to be revealed. Let's take a look...

Isle of Armor Pokemon list

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Galarian Slowbro

Slowking

Horsea

Seadra

Kingdra

Psyduck

Golduck

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Chansey

Blissey

Marill

Azumraill

Azurill

Happiny

Zorua

Zoroark

Larvesta

Volcarona

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Dedenne

Rockruff

Lycanroc (Midday, Midnight, and Dusk forms)

Kubfu

Urshifu

We've seen much more than those on this list, of course, although these are the Pokemon that have been confirmed by Bulbapedia – and we'll add to this list when necessary.

Read More: Pokemon Go trainers furious with June Research Breakthrough reward

Legendaries like Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno have featured in trailers – likely to be included – but not confirmed at the time of writing. The same goes with Galarian Gen 1 starters like Bulbasaur. These may appear in the first part of the Expansion Pass, or later in the year with The Crown Tundra update. In that update, we also know everybody's Slowbro's will be able to evolve into Galarian Slowking.

Gigantamax (GMAX) Pokemon for Isle of Armor

Each game will have its own active Gigantamax form sets when the Expansion Pass releases, which can be seen below.

Aside from those – which have featured in the game previously – according to the Pokemon official website, Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon are the three set to get new forms.

Pokemon Sword GMAX list

Snorlax

Gengar

Kingler

Lapras

Garbodor

Corviknight

Appletun

Toxtricity

Centiskorch

Grimmsnarl

Alcremie

Duraludon

Pokemon Shield GMAX list

Snorlax

Charizard

Butterfree

Machamp

Orbeetle

Drednaw

Coalossal

Flapple

Sandaconda

Toxtricity

Hatterne

Copperajah

Should any more names be confirmed for any of these lists above, we'll be the first to let you know! With the first Expansion Pass DLC coming this month, no doubt it will be extended some time soon!

Until then, keep up to date will all things Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as Pokemon Go, by following us on Twitter @PokemonSwordNS.