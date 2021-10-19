All buffs & nerfs in Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.8 update: Blastoise, Venusaur, Gengar, Lucario

With the Halloween Festival launching on October 20, the Nintendo MOBA is also getting some major changes to its meta. Here is all buffs & nerfs in Pokemon Unite’s 1.2.1.8 update, including a major overhaul to Gengar.

The spookiest holiday of the year is coming to the Nintendo MOBA with Pokemon Unite’s Halloween Festival. The multi-week celebration will transform the multiplayer into an event full of tricks and treats.

Along with the festivities, TiMi Studios is also pushing through one of the game’s biggest patches to date. The 1.2.1.8 update features massive changes including newcomer Blastoise being heavily nerfed and Gengar being completely overhauled.

Pokemon Unite patch 1.2.1.8 buffs and nerfs

The following changes have been confirmed by Serebii.net:

Pokemon buffs

Thunder: Damage increased .

Damage . Volt Tackle: Damage increased.

Amnesia: Cooldown reduced .

Cooldown . Amnesia: HP recovery increased.

Level 5: After reaching level 5, Gengar will now recover HP every time it deals special damage. The health you recover will be based on the number of damage inflicted on opponents.

Pokemon nerfs

Hydro Pump: Damage decreased .

Damage . Hydro Typhoon: Damage decreased .

Damage . Water Spout: Cooldown reduced.

Attack Stat: Has been reduced.

Has been Steadfast: Activation frequency has been reduced .

Activation frequency has been . Aura Cannon: Fixed a bug where Aura Cannon dealt more damage after being used after Power-Up Punch.

Basic Attack: Attack speed has been increased .

Attack speed has been . Dragon Rush: Damage has been increased.

Damage has been Rough Skin: Adjustments made to activation delay

Pokemon balances

Giga Drain: HP recovery decreased .

HP recovery . Giga Drain: Damage reduction Venusaur receives after uses of Giga Drain has been decreased .

Damage reduction Venusaur receives after uses of Giga Drain has been . Solar Beam: Damage increased.

Pokemon Unite update 1.2.1.8 bug fixes

Those are the main changes in terms of buffs and nerfs from the patch, though a number of other Pokemon have been tweaked to fix bugs related to the characters and their moves. These are as follows:

Gale Wings: Fixed a bug where Gale Wings would no longer activate after respawning from a KO.

Bug: Fixed a bug that caused a display issue.

The major gameplay changes will officially take effect on Wednesday, October 20, after the 1.2.1.8 patch goes live to kick off Pokemon Unite’s Halloween Festival.

It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to the latest update as fan-favorites Blastoise and Lucario are getting substantial nerfs. Gengar, on the other hand, could shake up the meta with its mechanic overhauls.