Airline’s Pokemon safety video is so “awesome” players are booking flights

An unexpected collaboration between Pokemon and All Nippon Airways has fans of the franchise preparing to hop on a plane – even if they’re not planning on going anywhere in particular.

This adorable airplane safety video popped up online, being shared by sites like IGN for the Pokemon community to enjoy. It features a number of fan-favorite critters such as Pikachu, Emolga, and Jigglypuff working alongside airplane cabin crew to explain safety procedures.

The slightly strange but adorable collaboration has gone down incredibly well with the Pokemon community online as a whole, with many vouching to buy plane tickets just to see the full video for themselves.

One excited viewer on X praised the creative clip, saying, “I would definitely pay attention and watch this every flight! Great video!” Featuring beloved characters in the video is certainly an effective way to keep passenger’s eyes glued to the screen.

A fan of the franchise chimed in with their thoughts, saying, “OMG every Pokemon fan’s dream,” while another exclaimed, “PLEASEEEEE THIS IS SO CUTE!”

Some viewers swore that they’d be heading on a flight just to see the adorable safety video for themselves. One fan shared, “This is making me wanna go to Japan again….” while another noted that every plane should have this video playing for passengers.

A dedicated Pokemon fan added, “Can we globally start inserting Pokemon into ‘mundane’ events/daily life like this, it would make me a much happier person I think I’m very normal about it.”

This cute collaboration is already officially up and running, kicking off on August 15, so Pokemon fans will be able to see it for themselves by flying with All Nippon Airways and checking out either the Pikachu Jet NH or the Eevee Jet NH. It’s one of the most literal takes on Flying Pikachu in the franchise’s history.