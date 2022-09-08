Aerodactyl weaknesses in Pokemon & best counters to defeat it

Aerodactyl is a Rock/Flying-type Fossil Pokemon that’s been in the franchise since the very beginning, but if you’re still struggling to defeat it, we’ve rounded up details of its weaknesses and some useful counters.
Being a tough dual-type Pokemon that many have seen and fought since generation one, most trainers are well aware of how tough a battle with Aerodactyl can be if you don’t have the right Pokemon.
Such an opponent requires careful planning and the right knowledge to defeat, but the good news is that if you hone in on its weaknesses and use the best counters on your team, you can emerge from this battle victoriously.
Contents
What are Aerodactyl’s weaknesses in Pokemon?
Aerodactyl has a fair amount of weaknesses, making it easier for you to battle them effectively. This is especially true when considering the likelihood of one of these types already being in your party.
Here are Aerodactyl’s weaknesses in the Pokemon games:
- Steel
- Water
- Electric
- Ice
- Rock
What are Aerodactyl’s strengths & resistances?
While Aerodactyl may be vulnerable to quite a few types, it’s also resistant to an equal amount. You’ll want to leave these Pokemon in their Poke Balls before the fight:
- Normal
- Flying
- Poison
- Bug
- Fire
- Ground
If you’re playing a mainline Pokemon game like Sword & Shield or Legends Arceus, Aerodactly will actually be immune to Ground-type attacks, while in Pokemon Go it’s just resistant to them.
Best counters for Aerodactyl
While there are many different Pokemon that would provide a good counter to Aerodactyl in a tough battle, these are some of the best you can get:
|Pokemon
|Best Attack
|Blastoise
|Hydro Cannon
|Raikou
|Zap Cannon
|Metagross
|Meteor Mash
|Zekrom
|Wild Charge
|Kyogre
|Waterfall
|Rampardos
|Rock Slide
|Swampert
|Hydro Cannon
|Electivire
|Wild Charge
It’s worth noting that not all of these Pokemon and attacks are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be something you can use in the table above. If not, simply focus on targeting Aerodactyl’s weaknesses.
That’s everything you need to know about Aerodactyls weaknesses and counters so you can defeat them in battle. Check out our Pokemon hub for more news and guides. Or, take a look at some other Pokemon guides:
Best Fairy-types | Best Water-types | Best Grass-types | Best Fighting-types | Best Psychic-types | Best Electric-types | Best Legendary Pokemon | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon | Creepiest ‘mon | Cutest Pokemon | The rarest and most expensive Pokemon cards