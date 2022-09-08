Aerodactyl weaknesses in Pokemon & best counters to defeat it

Aerodactyl is a Rock/Flying-type Fossil Pokemon that’s been in the franchise since the very beginning, but if you’re still struggling to defeat it, we’ve rounded up details of its weaknesses and some useful counters.

Being a tough dual-type Pokemon that many have seen and fought since generation one, most trainers are well aware of how tough a battle with Aerodactyl can be if you don’t have the right Pokemon.

Such an opponent requires careful planning and the right knowledge to defeat, but the good news is that if you hone in on its weaknesses and use the best counters on your team, you can emerge from this battle victoriously.

Aerodactyl is a tough Pokemon to fight unless you know their weaknesses.

What are Aerodactyl’s weaknesses in Pokemon?

Aerodactyl has a fair amount of weaknesses, making it easier for you to battle them effectively. This is especially true when considering the likelihood of one of these types already being in your party.

Here are Aerodactyl’s weaknesses in the Pokemon games:

Steel

Water

Electric

Ice

Rock

What are Aerodactyl’s strengths & resistances?

While Aerodactyl may be vulnerable to quite a few types, it’s also resistant to an equal amount. You’ll want to leave these Pokemon in their Poke Balls before the fight: