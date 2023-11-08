A Pokemon Go player just caught a 1/600 regional Shiny and it’s beautiful

While it’s hard enough to find some regional Pokemon, one lucky trainer hit the jackpot by finding a shiny version of a particularly scarce coral creature.

The whole point of Pokemon Go is getting out there and exploring the world, but a few Pokemon are only available in specific countries and not everyone can afford to hop on a flight to fill up the Pokedex. It turns out “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” was actually about air miles.

While events like the Mega Kangaskhan raids help bring these regional Pokemon to players, some still elude even the most seasoned Pokemon Go fans. Which is why it’s even more shocking to see a shiny version of these particularly rare Pocket Monsters

Pokemon Go player nabs “beautiful” shiny Corsola

Pokemon Go player and Reddit user twigs-for-arms posted a Reddit thread, asking “how rare is this?” alongside an image of a shiny Corsola, a Johto Pokemon that is currently exclusive to tropical regions near the equator.

User PokeGolem commented underneath the post saying “All shiny regional Pokemon are pretty rare. Congratulations, what a beautiful find!”

Thankfully Corsola isn’t always this difficult to find, and Pokemon Sword and Shield players can grab the coral-bleached version known as Galarian Corsola without flying to the tropics.