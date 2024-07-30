A new Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith collection is on the way, for some reason

The Pokemon TCG release schedule is unfolding at its usual breakneck speed, with the Stellar Crown reveal season in full swing and Shrouded Fable just around the corner.

While the game is officially in the Scarlet & Violet era, a surprising new product has been spotted in the wild. An exclusive Crown Zenith Premium Collection has been unveiled, with a mixed reception from the community online.

Much to the dismay of Groudon fans, the Crown Zenith Sea & Sky Premium Collection heavily features Kyogre and Rayquaza, and it’ll be available on August 14 at Sam’s Club. This box has 4 foil promos, a jumbo Rayquaza promo, 14 Booster Packs, and a TCG Live code card.

Please note this product is not available for purchase right now, and information is subject to change. We’ll keep this article updated with the latest information about it, so make sure to check back.

While a new Pokemon TCG product will always cause discussion and debate in the community, the announcement of a new Sword & Shield era product had many scratching their heads.

One confused Pokemon fan on the PokeBeach forum noted, “I know these aren’t for players, but seeing D and E block cards in a new product is still a bit goofy (though the E one is jumbo anyway).”

Another dismayed collector in the forum was clearly frustrated to see Crown Zenith back in circulation, dubbing the new item a “Trashy money slurping box.”

Others were baffled by the reappearance of the beloved Sword & Shield set. One collector on X queried, “Crow Zenith still releasing? Thought that set was done ….?” Another added that The Pokemon Company was “Printing this set to death.”

Amidst the complaints and confusion, some Pokemon fans were ecstatic about the new item. Some pointed out how much value the Sea & Sky Premium Collection offers for money, while one eager viewer shared, “Cheaper than an ETB and comes with more packs. Love it.”

Whether you plan to pick up the new Crown Zenith addition or not, it’s hard to deny that Sword & Shield is a popular expansion for TCG collectors. Evolving Skies is infamous, thanks to Moonbreon and other gems, and Crown Zenith has plenty of rare and valuable pieces, too.