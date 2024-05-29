7km Eggs still the bane of Pokemon Go players’ existence in new Shared Skies season

Pokemon Go has announced a new season, which means a refresh of content, but fans are not happy that 7km Eggs have remained unchanged yet again.

On May 28, 2024, Niantic announced the next season of Pokemon Go, called Shared Skies, would begin on June 1, 2024, and would continue until September 3, 2024.

Alongside the reveal, the developer unveiled the new content fans could expect to come in the following months, including new biome spawns, Pokemon debuts, and Egg hatch updates.

Unfortunately, players were hung up on the 7km Egg changes—or lack thereof—as they claimed that 7km Eggs are long overdue for an update.

Article continues after ad

Many of them discussed the lack of changes through a social media post that gained traction among the community.

Niantic

“Change the 7km eggs for the love of Arceus. It’s been years,” said one player, while another added, “Oh wow look the gift 7km eggs are eggsactly the same. Shocker.”

Article continues after ad

Once again, the 7km Egg hatches for the upcoming season will be Alolan Geodude, Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Galarian Farfetch’d, and Galarian Stunfisk.

While some fans conceded that Mateo’s 7km Eggs were a nice way to shake things up, seeing the same regional Pokemon time and time again has gotten old.

Article continues after ad

“They GOTTA do something with these 7k eggs lol. The Mateo pool is a nice start but who at this stage needs Alolan Geodude or Grimer,” asked one trainer.

Aside from Egg Pokemon, other aspects of the new season had fans a bit concerned. In particular, the removal of XL Candy from trades did not sit well with some.

“No guaranteed XL from trades is devastating,” one user pointed out. “It has alternated seasons so far, but now no longer? Unless they’re just changing it to a permanent feature, which it should be anyway.”

Pokemon Go Shared Skies is set to begin on June 1, 2024, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what this new season has in store.

Article continues after ad