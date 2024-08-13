70-year-old Pokemon Go Mom starts “beef” after dominating local Gyms

Pokemon has always been a game for people of all ages, and that includes the young and the old. Pokemon Go especially is very accessible on almost any mobile device, so it has a wide audience of older gamers. The fact it can be combined with healthy exercise is also a bonus.

One Pokemon Go player has shared a story – all about their 70-year-old Pokemon Go-playing Mom – and other PoGo trainers are finding it hilarious for multiple reasons.

Sharing their story in a Reddit post, one Pokemon Go player has explained that their retired Mom is an avid Go fan, and is now several levels above them as she has much more free time.

However, in a comment alongside the post, the author expands by adding that the “small village she lives in has a handful of stops and gyms” and because she is so active in the game, a different Pokemon Go player has “taken offense to her always being out and about constantly reclaiming the local gyms.”

The player’s mum has the username ‘doonMom’ and the post shares photos of a separate player with the username ‘doonmomFU’ in an apparent dig at the elderly Pokemon Go Trainer.

Thankfully, the author of the post shared that both they and their Mom found it “hilarious” to think that “somebody is getting angry at a 70-year-old lady for kicking them out the gyms so often.”

The comments below the post are filled with supportive Go fans, with many rallying around doonMom and admonishing the other player for not being good enough.

One comment explains that the person behind the post should “Change [your] name to FdoonmomFU” to get back at the person.

A lot of comments also enjoy how funny the situation is, as one person adds, “Imagine having beef with a 70-year-old lady in Pokemon go LMAO.” Then a separate comment replied, “So much beef they need to change their name to express it haha.”

Many people comment how Doonmom has their own “personal hater” and commend her saying, “Good on your mom for taking it in stride lol.”

Other players also shared their own stories, with one comment adding that they have “beef” with an 11-year-old Pokemon Go player, who “screams at me from his apartment every time he sees me battling ‘his’ gym.”

There are even some people sharing similar stories, as one person explained that their 72-year-old Mom plays Pokemon Go “for all the same reasons” and “endearingly pronounces everything wrong.” They add their Mom “She spins the Pokeswipes, fights the Rocketboys” and even catches “Ponytail.”

If you want to catch some powerful Pokemon and take over your own town, be sure to keep an eye on our guides for important events like Spotlight Hour, and add some powerful new Shiny ‘mons to your collection with each Community Day.