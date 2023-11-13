$29,000 diamond Pikachu necklace available just in time for Christmas

Catching them all has never been so expensive, as prestige jeweler Tiffany and Co. teams up with artist Daniel Arsham and The Pokemon Company for a limited new range.

Pokemon fans are used to some pretty expensive accessories, just look for a used copy of HeartGold and SoulSiler and the Poke Walker, or the Pokemon Go accessory the Pokemon Go Plus+, if you want to burn some money.

However, a new collaboration is testing the dedication (and wallets) of Pokemon fans, as a premium brand is set to make Pokemon merch of an entirely different standard.

If you have some money to spare – or a lot – you can be the proud owner of a diamond Pikachu necklace thanks to this very special collaboration. It’s not just Pikachu either, but given the price, we don’t recommend you try and complete this particular Pokedex.

Tiffany and Co. and Daniel Arsham create a Pokemon accessory range

The Pokemon Company/Tiffany & Co.

Renowned designer jeweler Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with artist Daniel Arsham and The Pokemon Company, to produce a line of pendants based on the popular Pokemon Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone, and Mew.

Each Pokemon is available as an oxidized silver pendant with diamond accents, while Pikachu is made of 18-karat gold and is available in two sizes. The smaller silver pendants are set to retail for around $1290, while the golden Pikachu pendants will cost around $9,900 and $29,000 for the small and large ones respectively.

It’s a decent jump to get that electric mouse, but while the silver pendants arrive in Tiffany & Co. x Pokemon branded boxes, the Pikachu pendants come in a bespoke blue Tiffany and Co. Poke ball.

Daniel Arsham is the artist responsible for the range, and spoke to High Snobiety saying “I am constantly inspired by this fictional idea of something being discovered in the distant future, a sort of ‘time capsule of tomorrow.’ With my latest Tiffany collaboration, we’ve immortalized our beloved Pokémon in a celebration of Tiffany’s renowned artistry.”

If you’re eager to wear some Pikachu bling, and perhaps have just won the lottery, the Tiffany & Co. x Pokemon range is set to go on sale this December 2023, both at the Tiffany & Co. New York City store and the Tiffany & Co. website.

