Stellar Miracle marked the introduction of Stellar Tera-type cards to the Pokemon TCG, creating a wave of new chase cards for collectors to pick up, too.

If you’re a fan of Japanese Pokemon cards and want to pick up valuable pieces with unique aesthetics, this expansion set is worth chasing.

Here’s a ranking of the 10 most expensive Pokemon cards in Stellar Miracle – using data from Price Charting and eBay – to help you find the most valuable pieces for your collection. We’ll keep this updated as prices fluctuate, so check back.

Article continues after ad

10. Briar (126/102)

The Pokemon Company Briar (126/102) Pokemon card.

Firstly, Briar is a character that has developed somewhat of a cult following. This card is detailed and dynamic, with a lot of depth.

Currently, you can find it on resale platforms for around $15-19, depending on quality and seller. Despite being the first entry in this list, it’s still worth taking care of if you end up pulling it.

Article continues after ad

This Briar can only be used if the opponent has exactly 2 Prize Cards left, making it somewhat situational. During the turn that Briar is played, if your opponent’s Active is Knocked Out by damage from a Tera Pokemon’s Attack, you may take 1 extra Prize Card.

Article continues after ad

9. Dachsbun ex (129/102)

The Pokemon Company Dachsbun ex (129/102) Pokemon card.

Out of all the cards on this list, Dachsbun ex got one of the most positive receptions when it was unveiled online.

Dachsbun ex has the Ability Time to Chow Down. When it is played from your hand to evolve Fidough during your turn, all your Evolution Pokemon in play can be healed entirely. It requires a total Energy discard for any Pokemon healed in this way.

Also, it has the Wonder Shine Attack, dealing 130 damage and inflicting Confusion on the Defending Pokemon. Dachsbun ex combines a charming aesthetic with a powerful move set, meaning its current price tag of $16-18 is somewhat surprising.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8. Terapagos ex (133/102)

The Pokemon Company Terapagos ex (133/102) Pokemon card.

Ultra Rares are the Japanese equivalent to Hyper Rares, and this particular Terapagos ex iteration is a shining example of how beautiful the golden cards can look.

Unified Beatdown is one of the selling points of this card. It costs 2 Energy and deals 30 damage for every Benched ‘mon, with the qualifier that the player who goes second cannot use it on their first turn.

Crown Opal deals 180 damage for 3 Energy and acts as a wall for Attack damage to Terapagos from Basic non-Colorless Pokemon in the next turn.

Article continues after ad

The price for this piece is currently $22 on average across platforms, but it holds the potential to spike over time.

7. Galvantula ex (128/102)

The Pokemon Company Galvantula ex (128/102) Pokemon card.

The Stellar Tera-type Pokemon Special Art Rares from Stellar Miracle all have an instantly recognizable rainbow aesthetic, playing into the mystical theming. This Galvantula looks great and has a lot of competitive potential.

The first Attack, Upper Thread, deals 110 damage but tops it up with an extra 110 damage if the opponent is a Pokemon ex or Pokemon V.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The second Attack, Fulgurite, requires a total Energy discard before dealing 180 damage and blocking opponent Items during the next turn. This card is both beautiful and lethal, and it can currently be found in the realm of $25-28.

6. Area Zero Underdepths (135/102)

The Pokemon Company Area Zero Underdepths (135/102) Pokemon card.

Hyper Rare or Ultra Rare iterations of Stadiums aren’t often seen in the Pokemon TCG, which is a shame as they can be striking. This card is powerful and has an almost celestial feel to it, and it can currently be found for around $26-36.

Article continues after ad

This Stadium allows players with Tera ‘mons in play to have up to 8 Pokemon on their Bench. If they no longer have Tera Pokemon in play, they must discard from the Bench until 5 remain. When the card goes out of play, both players must discard until they have 5, with the Stadium owner starting.

Extending your Bench is a great way to speed up the early stages of a Pokemon TCG match, and it pairs perfectly with Terapagos ex. Tera-focused cards are unsurprising to see in Stellar Miracle, and this card feels unique and well-made.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. Hydrapple ex (127/102)

The Pokemon Company Hydrapple ex (127/102) Pokemon card.

Hydrapple ex feels very similar to Teal Mask Ogerpon in its Attack style. It has the Ability Ripening Charge, which allows a Basic Grass Energy to be attached to a Pokemon once per turn, healing 30 damage from said Pokemon.

It also has Syrup Storm, which costs 2 Energy and deals 30 damage. It deals 30 more damage for every Grass Energy attached to all of your Pokemon, pointing to a high damage output. It’s a promising card that could work well alongside Twilight Masquerade heavy-hitters.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the aesthetic is appealing and unique. It’s currently selling in the realms of $27-32 across several resale platforms.

4. Lacey (124/102)

The Pokemon Company Lacey (124/102) Pokemon card.

Lacey is a popular character from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, so it’s no wonder that this card is currently one of the most valuable Stellar Miracle pieces. Currently, it’s worth around $30-35, but the price could potentially spike.

This can be referred to as a catch-up card in terms of competitive viability. It tasks the user with shuffling into their deck and then drawing 4 cards. However, if the opponent has 3 or fewer Prize Cards remaining, the user can draw 8 instead, allowing them to close the in-game gap nicely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s a useful card that will likely see a good amount of play this season, but the value comes from the unique aesthetic and the fact that Lacey is featured. Bright, sunny Supporter cards always go down a treat with collectors, especially if they feature fan-favorite characters.

3. Briar (132/102)

The Pokemon Company Briar (132/102) Pokemon card.

Out of the recent Supporter card releases, this Briar iteration stands out as one of the most memorable. The design’s breathtaking use of light and reflective patterns makes it feel soulful.

Article continues after ad

Currently, it’s selling in the $36-38 realm, likely due to its aesthetic over its competitive potential.

As mentioned with the previous Briar card, this character’s Ability is decently situational and will likely not see a lot of play this season. Having Tera-dependent Abilities makes sense for the expansion set, but basing it around an exact Prize Card number makes it harder to use.

2. Terapagos ex (130/102)

The Pokemon Company Terapagos ex (130/102) Pokemon card.

While the rainbow borders in Stellar Miracle might not be for everyone, it’s hard to deny that Stellar Tera-type cards have impacted the community. This card can currently be found selling in the range of $79-100, depending on your chosen platform.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This card has the same Attacks as the previous Terapagos in this list, meaning it can use Unified Beatdown and Crown Opal to wall damage and stack Attack with Benched ‘mons. It’s punchy and self-reliant, with Tera Bench immunity.

The aesthetic appeal of this card is driving the price up significantly – it would likely still be selling high even if it only had access to Tackle. It’s kaleidoscopic and psychedelic.

1. Lacey (131/102)

The Pokemon Company Lacey (131/102) Pokemon card.

Finally, this Lacey Special Art Rare is currently topping the charts as the most expensive Pokemon card in Stellar Miracle. It can be found for resale prices of around $120 on most TCG seller platforms right now.

Article continues after ad

The vibrant aesthetic and multi-character layout of this SAR card make it a must-have for collectors who are also fans of the video games.

This card has the same Prize Card-dependent shuffling Ability, giving players a chance to catch up if their opponent has 3 or fewer Prize Cards remaining.

Article continues after ad

While it’s decently viable, the value here undoubtedly comes from the design and the characters featured on the card. If you’re hunting for more cards with striking aesthetics and bags of competitive potential, make sure to check out our breakdown of the strongest Trainers in Twilight Masquerade.