Stellar Miracle marks the introduction of Stellar Tera-type cards to the Pokemon TCG, along with a slew of new ACE SPECs and full art gems.

It’s a collector-oriented expansion set, with plenty of unique art styles and aesthetics to enjoy, but there’s plenty of power for competitive players to enjoy as well. Even the Common cards have been praised for their creative mechanics by fans online.

Here, we’ve ranked the top 10 best Pokemon cards from Stellar Miracle, looking at both their aesthetic appeal and competitive viability to help you figure out your next Scarlet & Violet chase card.

Article continues after ad

Please note – Stellar Miracle comes out on July 19. Information is subject to change, so make sure to check back for further information.

10. Gravity Stone (095/102)

The Pokemon Company Gravity Stone (095/102) Pokemon Tool card.

Gravity Stone is arguably one of the most interesting Pokemon Tools that’s been introduced in the current generation of expansions. It is situational, but with the right roster, it can help to make life much more difficult for your opponents.

Article continues after ad

When the Gravity Stone is attached to a Pokemon in the Active Spot, the Retreat Cost for both Active ‘mons is 1 Colorless Energy more.

Article continues after ad

While it may sound silly to increase your own Retreat Cost, there are some Pokemon cards in Stellar Miracle that thrive with this condition. For example, Talonflame has access to Aero Chase – dealing 110 damage but dealing an extra 110 if the opponent’s RC is 2 Energy or higher.

On top of this, increasing Energy costs is a solid strategy to slow down your opponent in the early game and set up a block or counter strategy.

Article continues after ad

9. Drednaw (026/102)

The Pokemon Company Drednaw (026/102) Pokemon card.

We referenced how some players believe that even the simplest Stellar Miracle cards have been crafted mindfully – this Drednaw is a perfect example of that.

The Impregnable Shell Ability has the potential to wall powerful opponents, meaning that if an Attack would’ve done 200 damage or more to Drednaw, it does nothing.

Article continues after ad

Hard Crunch deals 80 flat damage, then an extra 80 on top of this if the opponent’s Active Pokemon already has any Damage Counters on it. This can be a great card to quickly swap in and out, sniping opponents with Hard Crunch and walling heavy-hitters in the process.

Article continues after ad

8. Grimmsnarl (066/102)

The Pokemon Company Grimmsnarl (066/102) Pokemon card.

Grimmsnarl is somewhat of a divisive Pokemon, with some people loving it and others finding it eerie. This card is strong, with access to an Attack that feels incredibly irritating to play against.

The Provocative Clutch Attack switches your opponent’s Active out to the Bench. It lets them choose the new Active Pokemon, before dealing 160 damage to it.

The other Attack is Knuckle Sandwich, which deals 160 damage before requiring 2 Energy cards to be discarded. This Grimmsnarl is extremely aggressive, and while it might not have the highest HP pool, it’s certainly worth adding to your deck.

Article continues after ad

7. Crabominable (107/102)

The Pokemon Company Crabominable (107/102) Pokemon card.

While Crabominable is not the most popular Pokemon out there, this card looks like it’ll hold some weight in the competitive scene – and the art is ethereal, too.

Article continues after ad

Crabominable has access to the Ability Prep Work, which you’ll spot on other Pokemon in Stellar Miracle, too. For every Kofu card in the Discard Pile, Attacks used by Crabominable cost 1 less Colorless Energy.

Crabominable also has the cooldown-dependent Attack Haymaker, dealing a flat 250 damage. With clever use of the Prep Work Ability, this Attack can quickly become much more affordable, allowing for an early set-up and sweep.

Article continues after ad

6. Joltik (108/102)

The Pokemon Company Joltik (108/102) Pokemon card.

Joltik is a small but mighty Pokemon, and this card encapsulates that vibe perfectly. It has an almost comic-book aesthetic, with a jewel-tone color scheme and plenty of depth. This will likely be one of the most valuable chase cards in Stellar Miracle based on the art style alone.

It’s shockingly useful for a 30 HP Basic Pokemon. The non-damaging Attack Battery Charge allows you to deck-search for up to 2 Grass Energy and 2 Lightning Energy, attach them to your Pokemon in any desired format, and then shuffle your deck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. Sparkling Crystal (094/102)

The Pokemon Company Sparkling Crystal (094/102) ACE SPEC card.

There are a handful of new ACE SPECs in Stellar Miracle and Sparkling Crystal stands out as one of the most interesting. It also has the most striking art style, working in perfect harmony with the crosshatch ACE SPEC holofoil style.

It’s simple yet powerful. When Sparkling Crystal is attached to a Tera ‘mon, the Attacks of that Pokemon are reduced by 1 of any Energy type. If you’re someone who enjoys including Tera Pokemon in your deck, this ACE SPEC could be a potential game-changer.

Article continues after ad

4. Dachsbun ex (129/102)

The Pokemon Company Dachsbun ex (129/102) Pokemon card.

Out of all the Stellar Miracle card reveals, Dachsbun ex got one of the biggest reactions. It’s set to be included in the Stellar Crown expansion set in September.

Not only is this card adorable, it’s also a heavy-hitter. The Wonder Shine Attack does a tasty 130 damage, while also Confusing the enemy Active Pokemon.

The Ability on this card is a once-per-turn trick called Full Meal Time. When this card is played from your hand to evolve a Fidough, you can heal all damage from every evolved Pokemon you have in play. The tax for this is a total Energy discard for each healed ‘mon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

3. Galvantula ex (033/102)

The Pokemon Company Galvantula ex (033/102) Pokemon card.

Offering a chaotically colorful design with plenty of punchy power, this Galvantula is one of the most important cards to watch out for when ripping Stellar Miracle Booster Packs.

The first Attack, Charged Web, is simple yet effective. It deals 110 damage, but if the opponent’s Active ‘mon is a Pokemon ex or V, it deals 110 more damage. For just 2 Energy, this Attack is incredibly cheap and could potentially one-shot an opponent.

The other Attack, Fulgurite, is more situational, dealing a mighty 180 damage but requiring a total Energy discard. In return for this, the opponent cannot play any Items during their next turn.

Article continues after ad

2. Lapras ex (019/102)

The Pokemon Company Lapras ex (019/102) Pokemon card.

When Lapras ex was initially revealed, it was praised for being “OP” by players. It’s looking like one of the most competitively viable cards in Stellar Miracle at the time of writing, and it should hold value for art collectors as well.

The thing that sets Lapras ex apart from the crowd is how well its Attacks work together. Firstly, it has Power Splash, which stacks for 40 damage for every Energy attached. This can be any Energy type and it only costs 1 Water Energy to use.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It also has Larimar Rain, which allows the user to check the top 20 cards of their deck, attach any Energy cards in that 20 to their Pokemon in any way desired, and then shuffle.

A good deck-search can be a game-changer in Pokemon, and being able to access 20 cards in one sitting is almost unbelievable. It has the potential to stack up the damage with Power Splash very quickly, meaning Lapras ex could theoretically set up and sweep in the early game.

Article continues after ad

1. Terapagos ex (130/102)

The Pokemon Company Terapagos ex (130/102) Pokemon card.

Last but certainly not least, we have arguably one of the most psychedelic Pokemon cards in existence – Terapagos ex, specifically the Special Art Rare iteration.

This glorious Stellar card is undoubtedly going to top the pricing charts once Stellar Miracle comes out. While some collectors were put off by the rainbow border when this card was initially revealed, this SAR marks the beginning of a new card type which is always a key indicator of value.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Terapagos ex promises some serious power. It’s heavily reliant on Benched Pokemon with the Unified Beatdown stacking Attack, dealing 30 damage for every Benched ‘mon on your side.

It also has the Crown Opal Attack which deals 180 damage then during the opponent’s next turn, prevents any Attack damage to Terapagos ex from non-Colorless, Basic Pokemon. Considering it only costs 3 Energy, 180 damage and a potential immunity is well worth the investment.

Stellar Miracle is set to be a magnificent expansion set, packed to the brim with significant cards for both collectors and players. If you’re keen on adding some sparkly gems to your Pokemon hoard, make sure to check out our guide to importing the set.