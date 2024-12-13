Path of Exile 2 surges on Twitch to join Palworld as 2024’s biggest hits

Two games released at the beginning and end of 2024 have dominated Twitch viewership with Path of Exile 2 joining Palworld as the year’s biggest hits in terms of viewership.

2024 was a monumental year for Twitch with VTuber Ironmouse surpassing Kai Cenat’s subscriber record only for the AMP streamer to take it back with his month-long Mafiathon spectacle.

The year also saw the League of Legends Worlds 2024 eclipse LoL’s own esports viewership record.

However, at its core, Twitch is still a gaming platform and two new titles released in 2024 stood well above the rest regarding viewership, even beating out titles from established series such as Call of Duty’s latest entry in Black Ops 6.

According to a new report from StreamsCharts, Path of Exile 2 swooped in at the last moment with its December release to stand with Palworld atop of the pack.

Palworld and Path of Exile 2 dominate Twitch viewership ahead of Black Ops 6

While 2024 saw League of Legends stand tall in terms of overall peak game viewership due to the Worlds Finals, when it came to games released during the year, Path of Exile was the big winner.

StreamsCharts stats show that Grinding Gear Studios’ RPG Path of Exile 2 peaked at 1.24M viewers with 41.59M hours watched.

StreamsCharts

The biggest Path of Exile 2 streamers were Quinn69 and Asmongold, who had his alt account partnered on Twitch specifically for its release and managed to become the platform’s eighth most-subscribed creator already.

However, when it comes to new games and how they perform over a 7-day window the week after they release, then Palworld gets the edge.

Pocket Pair’s controversial “Pokemon with guns” title drew 40.5M hours watched the week after release with Path of Exile in second with 35.47M.

StreamsCharts

For comparison, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 had 26.75M hours watched, and Black Myth: Wukong had just under 23M.

Going into 2025, it’ll be fun to see how the hotly anticipated GTA 6, still scheduled for the Fall, or if another title can shock the world and go on an impressive run, just as Palworld and PoE 2 have.