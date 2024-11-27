Palworld x Terraria crossover announced as game’s first major collab

Pocketpair came out of nowhere with the reveal of a Palworld X Terraria crossover setting the stage for future collaborations.

Palworld has had a tumultuous journey filled with highs and lows. A stellar launch on Xbox Game Pass and PC saw it become one of the most-played games of all time on Steam. It kept the momentum going with a successful release on PlayStation 5 and topped sales charts in Japan.

The game hasn’t been without its controversy though, with Pokemon fans accusing it of being a “rip-off” which led to an ongoing legal battle with Nintendo and Gamefreak. All of this with the game still technically being in early access.

Developer Pocketpair isn’t letting the legal hiccups slow them down, however. The studio took to its official account on X to announce the game’s first major crossover; Palworld X Terraria.

We got a Palworld x Terraria crossover before GTA 6

It’s an intriguing matchup with Terraria’s adventure sandbox and Palworld’s open-world survival having some interesting parallels to one another. Details on the crossover are fairly sparse at the moment but we do know the collaboration will launch sometime in 2025.

There’s no word on the exact form that this collab might take but Terraria has a wealth of weapons, items, and even monsters that we could see brought to life in Palworld. At present, there’s been no indication of whether or not we’ll see any Pals invade the procedurally generated world of Terraria.

This collaboration is the first of its kind for Palworld and sets an interesting precedent. Depending on its success, we could see other studios partner up with Pocketpair for a trip into the Palpagos Islands.

This crossover isn’t the only thing that the devs revealed in the above post on X. They also teased some news on the next major update for Palworld that should be revealed “very soon”.

Similarly, more info on the Palworld X Terraria crossover is also close at hand. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with news on the collab as soon as further details like content and a release date are revealed.

