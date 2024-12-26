Palworld Predator Cores: How to get & best recipes

Palworld’s Feybreak Update made Pals a bit more deadly, but that does come with a plus: better loot. By defeating tough Pals, you can now get Predator Cores, a new crafting resource for top-tier recipes.

Looks like Pocket Pair finally took a hint from its players: we just can’t lug around all this ammo with such a cramped inventory. In the midst of all the grumbling, they must’ve realized that Palworld fans also love Terraria, because they’ve introduced a shiny new legendary sword that shoots out cats – the Meowmere.

Article continues after ad

In this guide, I’ll show you how to get Predator Cores, all locations where you can defeat Predator Pals, and the best recipes to craft with them.

How to get Predator Cores

You can get Predator Cores by defeating Predator Pals, a new kind of mini-boss marked by their red aura and glowing red eyes.







Locate Predator Pals. They spawn in fixed locations across the map, which you can check out on the screenshow below. Equip strong weapons and high-level Pals to handle these mini-bosses. I defeated my first one with a level 50 Suzaku, but it still wasn’t super easy. Once defeated, pick up the Predator Cores (Usually, they drop two).

Check known spawn locations and use methods like refreshing the area or reloading the game to increase chances of finding one.

Article continues after ad

All Predator Pals locations

Predator Pals, introduced in the Feybreak update, are mini-bosses with 33 fixed spawn locations on the map. You can track them using this interactive map as well.

Article continues after ad

Palworld Database

These powerful enemies do not appear on your in-game map, but you can identify them by their distinctive red aura, glowing red eyes, and the word “Rampaging” above their name.

Key spots include areas near the volcano, the ice island with the quartz node, and Feybreak Island. They spawn irregularly, so check back every 30 minutes or refresh the spawn by fast traveling, leaving the area, or reloading your game.

Best recipes for Predator Cores

The best crafting recipes to spend your Predator Cores on are the Meowmere and Inventory Upgrade Pouches.

Article continues after ad

Meowmere weapon

Dexerto

The Meowmere is a weapon that deals melee damage and also throws bouncing cats all over the place. To craft this legendary weapon, unlock it from the Ancient Technology Tree at level 30 and collect the following resources:

3x Predator Cores

22x Ingots

22x Paldium Fragments

22x Coal

40,000x Gold

Inventory Upgrade Pouches

This feature is a godsent – finally giving you extra inventory slots. All pouches grant three extra inventory slots.

Article continues after ad

Small Pouch : 1x Predator Core, 20x Fiber, 10x Leather, 50,000x Gold

: 1x Predator Core, 20x Fiber, 10x Leather, 50,000x Gold Medium Pouch : 5x Predator Cores, 50x Fiber, 20x Leather, 100,000x Gold

: 5x Predator Cores, 50x Fiber, 20x Leather, 100,000x Gold Large Pouch : 10x Predator Cores, 80x Fiber, 30x Leather, 10x Carbon Fiber, 200,000x Gold

: 10x Predator Cores, 80x Fiber, 30x Leather, 10x Carbon Fiber, 200,000x Gold Giant Pouch: 20x Predator Cores, 120x Fiber, 40x Leather, 20x Carbon Fiber, 400,000x Gold

That’s everything you need to know about Predator Cores. If you want to make the most of the Feybreak Update, check out our Ancient Pal Manuscript guide.