Palworld player breeds “cartoonishly fast” Dazemu in Sakurajima update

Move over Sonic the Hedgehog, a Palworld player has just created Sonic the Emu by breeding the speediest Dazemu known to man.

Palworld has more to do than ever before thanks to the Sakurajima update. Not only did we get a brand-new location to explore, we also got a bunch of new Pals to add to our ever-expanding Paldeck.

Of course, with new Pals come new potential partners but some are a cut above the rest. Especially thanks to Palworld’s breeding mechanics which we’ve seen produce nuclear weapons and god-like chickens that can withstand any attack thrown their way.

Rather than create another weapon of mass destruction, Reddit user CamoKoopa182 has bred the perfect mount. Using the newly introduced Dazemu to cover ground faster than anything we’ve seen in Palworld before.

CamoKoopa182 took advantage of Palworld’s breeding mechanics to stack their Dazemu with a number of favorable passive skills to kick Dazemu into overdrive. Selective breeding has granted their elusive emu Swift, Runner, Legend, and Nimble.

Each of these skills works together to increase this Pal’s base Movement Speed by a combined total of 75%. Nothing to scoff at but there’s another element to this particular build that gives this new pal the ridiculous level of speed we see above.

The real standout is Dazemu’s unique Partner Skill, Sand Sprint. At max level, this gives the Pal a 100% boost to its sprint speed when traveling on sandy terrain which is what results in the “cartoonishly fast” swiftness of this particular Dazemu.

CamoKoopa182’s speedy Pal has inspired players who want a new type of PVP mode added to Palworld. “This game needs a racetrack,” one user proclaimed. “Maybe they can make that an Arena mode in the future,” another suggested.

We’d certainly be excited for Pal racing as an option to pass some time between building bases and farming materials. Although, this particular Dazemu may just make the ban list.

