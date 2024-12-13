Palworld Feybreak update: Release date, new map & Pals

Palworld appeared during The Game Awards 2024 with a trailer for its upcoming Feybreak expansion, which is going to add a ton of new content to the game, including Pals, weapons, buildings, and a whole new map.

Palworld has had a huge year, with the Sakurajima update adding a huge new map to the game, along with new Pals. Feybreak is set to be even bigger, being the largest content injection for Palworld since the game launched.

Article continues after ad

2025 is going to be a big year for Palworld, thanks to its Terraria crossover, but 2024 is going to be closed off with Feybreak adding lots of material, giving players a reason to gear up and return to the land of Pals.

Pocketpair

The Feybreak update for Palworld launches on December 23, 2024. All of the content in Feybreak expansion will be free to those who already own Palworld, as the game is still in Early Access and isn’t selling DLC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Map

While the name of Palworld’s new island in the Feybreak expansion has yet to be revealed, the developers have confirmed that it’s six times the size of Sakurajima from the last update.

Pals

Feybreak is going to be adding new Pals to the game. These are currently unnamed, but can be seen throughout the new trailer and in the expansion’s key art.

A black & silver dragon with blue wings that resembles Xenogard

A blue & white lion-like humanoid that uses martial arts

A flying rabbit-like creature wielding a scythe

A black and red catlike creature that kind of looks like Zoroark from Pokemon

A black and blue unicorn-style creature

A blue and yellow electric unicorn

A feminine black and pink rabbit & plant-style Pal

A black ghostly creature with a face that resembles a white mask

A small black fox monster with white hair

New weapons and buildings

The Feybreak trailer showed the player avatar decked in sci-fi armor, as well as using a pump-action shotgun, a rifle, a lazer gatling gun, and different types of machine gun. And while not featured as heavily as the Pals, the Feybreak trailer showed off detailed buildings, with Japanese-style wooden doors.

Article continues after ad

New faction

The new faction in Palworld is unnamed, but we know it has a leader. They’re a large, buff-looking man in Nordic face paint in The Game Awards trailer. who goes toe to toe with Pals, before facing the player’s avatar in battle. We’ll update this article when more about them is revealed.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Palworld’s upcoming Feybreak update! If you’re jumping into the land of the Pals, make sure you know how to get Plasteel, the Ring of Freight, and supply drops.