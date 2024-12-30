Palworld Feybreak glitched Alpha Pal shouldn’t be used as a mount

A prominent new Pal introduced in Palworld’s Feybreak expansion suffers from a frustrating glitch that affects its performance as a mount when exploring the overworld.

Players who manage to fight their way through the Feybreak expansion can eventually challenge the mighty Xenolord – a mechanical dragon faced in a difficult Raid battle. Those who conquer this fiend can add it to their list of Pals, including using them as a mount.

There’s currently an issue with Xenolord, as outlined by users of the Palworld Reddit page. What was originally labeled as a glitch affecting all Alpha Pals is actually unique to Alpha Xenolord, as it has a bug affecting its stamina use.

Article continues after ad

Xenolord burns more than stamina than other Pals when mounted

For some unknown reason, the Alpha version of Xenolord consumes three times more stamina than the regular version of the Pal when used as a flying mount. Considering the sheer scope of Palworld’s overworld, especially after Feybreak increased the map size, this is a huge detriment to using Xenolord.

Article continues after ad

As Palworld is still an Early Access game, this is likely an unintentional bug, as other Alpha Pals don’t suffer from a similar stamina loss. Xenolord was featured prominently in Feybreak’s trailers, so it’s clear that hunting it is a huge end-game goal, one that would be diminished if it was a bad mount.

Article continues after ad

The launch of Feybreak caused a huge surge in Palworld’s player count, with people returning in droves to check out the new content that has been added. As Xenolord is one of the hardest bosses in the game, it’s going to take while before everyone gets around to adding one to their base.

Hopefully, Palworld will fix the issues with the Alpha version of the mechanical dragon, as it’s a sour note to end the game on. Beating a mighty boss and taming it as a mount is meant to be a huge achievement, but it is ruined when it plummets from the sky due to exhaustion.

Article continues after ad